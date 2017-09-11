IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Oundle, Raunds, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Nicholas Moore

Drayton Place, Irthlingborough. Age: 35

On 16/07/2017 in Irthlingborough assaulted PC 619 Sloan a constable in the execution of their duty; was in possession of 1.3g of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cocaine to be destroyed.

Troy Riviere

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 06/05/2017 in Wellingborough drove a motor vehicle namely a Ford Transit on a road namely Gannet Lane while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lee Carmichael

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 12/07/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman; assaulted a woman; damaged a car

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to attend drug rehabilitation programme, to pay compensation of £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

William McCafferty

Wellington Road, Raunds. Age: 62

On 13/07/2017 in Raunds, without lawful excuse, damaged property belonging to a woman

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Saffrine Scotland

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 19/11/2016 at Premier Stores in Brickhill Road, stole a bottle of Chekov vodka and a bottle of MD 20/20, to the value of £19.48

Jailed for 14 days because of defendant’s persistent re-offending, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jayne Fox

Dickens Drive, Kettering. Age: 46

On 14/07/2017 at Desborough drove a motor vehicle, namely Fiat Punto on a road, namely Rushton Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made, banned from driving for 28 months, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Troy Helps

Garston Road, Corby. Age: 44

On 14/07/2017 at Kettering drove a motor vehicle, namely Renault Clio on a road, namely Montagu Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, banned from driving for 24 months, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85

Peter Ross

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 49

On 26/06/2017 at Grampian Association, Corby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85

George Stammers

Coogan Road, Rothwell. Age: 47

On 15/07/2017 at Corby in a public place, namely Farmstead Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85

Natasha Woodcock

Latham Road, Oundle. Age: 40

On 22/06/2017 at Oundle, were the owner of a dog, namely a black and white collie cross breed named Sammy, which was dangerously out of control.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £20, costs of £85

Daniel Christie

Rosewood Place, Kettering. Age: 29

On 25/04/2017 at Kettering, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Seat Ibiza for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken before it was recovered, damage of less than £5000; drove without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £200, a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months

George Crawley

Grove Street, Raunds. Age: 27

On 20/04/2017 in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, had an offensive weapon, namely a sword stick.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, weapon to be destroyed

Kerry Prior

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 02/03/2016 in Northampton, damaged wallpaper belonging to a woman; stole a mobile phone.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £50, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85

Gordon Jackson

Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 23

On 18/03/2017 in Brooklyn Bar, Kettering, assaulted a woman; assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, to pay compensation of £300, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85