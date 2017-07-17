IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Stacey Smallwood-Withers

Newbury Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 03/04/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, restraining order prohibits defendant from: (1) contacting victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so; and (2) entering an address in Kettering. This order lasts until 25/05/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Lee Matthew Jobber

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 01/05/2017, without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises in Wellingborough, knowing that there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to the said entry.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Aron Lewis Johnson

St Peter’s Avenue, Kettering. Age: 22

On 07/05/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged the windscreen of a Volkswagen Polo, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel John Dilley

Brooksdale Close, Kettering. Age: 21

On 24/04/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile phone, to the value of £105, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; damaged a vehicle door, to the value of £754.80, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £859.80, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Leigh Peter Miles

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 43

On 19/09/2016 stole several items of chocolate, to the value of £20, from W H Smith, Rushden; on 22/09/2016 stole several meat items, to the value of £19.75, from Sainsbury’s, Rushden; On 26/09/2016 stole 20 boxes of biscuits, to the value of £80, from Asda, Rushden; on 25/09/2016 stole several meat items, to the value of £20.55, from Sainsbury’s, Rushden; on 29/09/2016 stole a Batmobile and other toys, to the value of £14.99, from Argos, Rushden; stole coffee and liquid washing tablets, to the value of £66, from the One-Stop Shop, Rushden; on 02/10/2016 stole numerous chocolate bars and coffee, to the value of £57, from Sainsbury’s, Rushden; on 10/10/2016 stole 24 Cadbury Milk Trays, to the value of £72, from Asda, Rushden; on 03/10/2016 stole various meat items, to the value of £54.80, from Sainsbury’s, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £477.09, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Gavin Francis Scott Coyle

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 12/02/2017 stole items of clothing, to the value of £108.97, from Sports Direct, Kettering; on 07/01/2017, stole bedding from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 03/01/2017, stole bedding, to the value of £150, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 10/02/2017 stole bedding, to the value of £200, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 09/02/2017 stole bedding, to the value of £150, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 07/02/2017 stole bedding, to the value of £150, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 06/01/2017 stole bedding from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 05/04/2017 stole hardware items from Wyevale Garden Centre, Wellingborough; on 24/05/2017 in Little Irchester you had in your possession 1.5g of cannabis; used a blue Honda in Daniels Road, Little Irchester, without insurance; on 16/05/2017 stole bedding, duvet covers and curtain sets, valued at £150, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 12/05/2017 stole bedding, duvet covers, curtains and cushions, to the value of £200, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough; on 04/04/2017 stole three folding saws, to the value of £83.97, from Bosworth’s Garden Centre, Burton Latimer; on 21/01/2017 stole two secateurs from Bosworth’s Garden Centre, Burton Latimer.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 294 days suspended for two years, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, fined £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Callum Nathan Sanders

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 09/10/2016 in Kingsway, Wellingborough, assaulted a man.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 09/10/2016 stole bottles of wine, to the value of £62.51, from the Co-op, Kingsway, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

On 09/10/2016 in Wellingborough used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 08/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 22/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days, to pay compensation of £112.51, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Chereen Gloria Scotland

Townsend Close, Wellingborough.

Age: 20

On 12/04/2017 stole various bottles of wine, to the value of £75, from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 07/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Patrick John Peter Purcell

Ebenezer Place, Kettering. Age: 20

On 04/05/2017 in Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; at Corby Police Station assaulted PC Hawkins in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ionut Smical

Thurso Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 23/04/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Willow Brook Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Liam Bradley Hassan

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 18/04/2017 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Dunedin Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a crossbow.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £196, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, crossbow and bolt to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dean Fred Biddle

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 23/04/2017 entered as a trespasser a shipping container in Denington Road, Wellingborough, with intent to steal; stole six Varta lorry batteries, to the value of £900, from Handcraft Manufacturing Ltd, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for 18 weeks with electronic monitoring.

To remain at home address from 9pm to 6am daily. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gary Biddle

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 27

On 23/04/2017 entered as a trespasser a shipping container in Denington Road, Wellingborough, with intent to steal; stole six Varta lorry batteries, to the value of £900, from Handcraft Manufacturing Ltd, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 126 days suspended for 24 months. To be placed under a curfew for 18 weeks with electronic monitoring. To remain at home address from 9pm to 6am daily. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Daniel Christopher Mongan

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 23/04/2017 entered as a trespasser a shipping container in Denington Road, Wellingborough, with intent to steal; stole six Varta lorry batteries, to the value of £900, from Handcraft Manufacturing Ltd, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for 18 weeks with electronic monitoring. To remain at home address from 9pm to 6am daily. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Paul Wylie

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 45

On 23/02/2017 stole meat goods, to the value of £25, from Palmers Butchers , Kettering; dishonestly received stolen goods, namely five T-shirts, Auto-Glym car polish, two digital cameras and a Vauxhall car key, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for nine months, fined £18, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.