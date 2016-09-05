IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Northampton, Raunds and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Robert Taylor

Mackenzie Road, Raunds. Age: 36

On 11/01/2015 being the driver of a Lexus CT200, owing to the presence of which in Midland Road, Higham Ferrers, failed to stop after an accident whereby personal injury was caused to another person and damage was caused to his bicycle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £415, surcharge to fund victim services of £41, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Haydon Palmer Gray

No fixed address. Age: 26

On 06/07/2016 without reasonable excuse, you a attended an address in Spinney Road, Rushden, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 15/06/2016; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely High Street, Rushden, a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Judith Eileen Bland

Chaston Place, Kettering. Age: 70

On 26/04/2016 at Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 18/05/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Kettering Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 04/07/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bai; on 18/12/2015 stole a red Litchfield leather bag and a set of Noma Christmas lights, of a value of £108.98, from Bosworth’s garden Centre, Burton Latimer; o 21/12/2015 stole three bottles of Pinot Grigio, of a value of £2.20, from the Co-op, The Grange, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. To pay compensation of £108.98, surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £170.

Brian Jardine Chapman

Berrill Street, Irchester. Age: 48

On 14/07/2016 in Northampton produced a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, cannabis and equipment to be and destroyed.

Remus Nicolae

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 23/06/2016 stole various items of clothing, of a value of £741, from Circus Clothes, Northampton; in Northampton, not being at your place of abode, had with you an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a rucksack adapated with tin foil in order to defeat store security devices.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, foil-lined bag to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ross Malcolm Pack

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 27

On 23/06/2016 drove a motor vehicle in Allen Road, Irthlingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 117mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Graham Edward Barron Wright

No fixed address. Age: 43

On 24/05/2016 stole a David Beckham perfume set vauled at £9.99, from Lloyds Chemist, Raunds; on 27/05/2016 stole Lynx deodorant valued at £13.16, from Lloyds Chemist, Raunds; on 10/07/2016 stole 13 packets of 16 x 200mg Nurofen capsules valued at £30, from the Co-op, Rushden; on 12/06/2016 stole various items to the value of £7.68, from Asda, Rushden; on 11/06/2016 stole two bottles of Jack Daniels valued at £70, from Asda, Rushden; on 26/05/2016 stole two bottles of alcohol valued at £26.98, from BP Connect, Raunds; on 27/05/2016 stole nicotine replacement products to the value of £138, from Lloyds Chemist, Raunds; stole a bottle of Barcardi rum vauled at £26.16, from the Co-op, Raunds; on 28/05/2016 stole three deodorants valued at £13.16, from RAJ Mini Mart, Raunds; on 30/05/2016 stole a pair of blue Wrangler canvas shoes from The Original FactoryShop, Rushden; on 05/06/2016 stole four deodorants valued at £13.16, from Lloyds Chemist, Raunds; on 08/06/2016 stole various items to the value of £34.13, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 48 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Danny Lee Larney

Braybrooke Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes. Age: 22

On 01/04/2016 in Parkins Close, Wellingborough, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for two months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 8pm and 6am, carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, prohibited from contacting victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so; entering Parkins Close, Wellingborough. This order lasts until 12/07/2017, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £720.

Rachel Louise Katie Moy

Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 10/12/2015 stole various items, to the value of £144.11, from B&M Stores, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £85.

John Mullan

Deben Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 18/06/2016 in Woodfield Grove, Corby, assaulted a woman by beating; on 06/07/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Mark David Llewellyn

No fixed address. Age: 39

On 20/06/2016 in Kettering made a telephone call to Northamptonshire Police control room that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Matthew Ruddick

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 27

On 25/03/2016 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Goldsmith Drive, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 25/03/2016 failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; on 29/11/2015 in Corby knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely food and alcohol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £99; on 19/01/2016 in Corby, without lawful excuse, threatened a person that his property would be damaged, intending that he would fear that the threat would be carried out.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £400, banned from driving for 36 months, to pay compensation of £99.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Kate O’Driscoll

Mill House Court, Northampton. Age: 24

On 11/03/2016 stole various items, to the value of £77.50, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; stole various items, to the value of £138.08, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Tara Jane Chapman

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 10/12/2015 stole various items, to the value of £144.11, from B&M Stores, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £85.

David Alan Roffe

Dresden Close, Corby. Age: 52

On 04/06/2016 in Jubilee Street, Rothwell, resisted PC Ellson, PC Bates and PC Cunningham in the execution of their duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jake Robert Johnson

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 23/06/2016 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Anne Street, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a 2.5 inch cheese knife.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cheese knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jay Alexander Lawrence

Cavalan Way, Rushden. Age: 33

On 22/06/2016 in Wellingborough had in your possession 0.42g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Lee Ross

No fixed address. Age: 22

On 28/06/2016 stole clothing, to the value of £34.98, from TK Maxx, Corby; damaged various clothing, to the value of £126.94, belonging to TK Maxx intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Gary Peter Taylor

Kesteven Way, Corby. Age: 33

On 26/06/2016 inat Corby had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.