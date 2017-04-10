IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Karolis Pacunskas

Doris Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 24/01/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 25/01/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; were in charge of a motor vehicle in Doris Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Aiden Reece Sutton

Rosewood Place, Kettering. Age: 23

Between 14/08/2013 and 12/11/2016 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 02/05/2013.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

James Michael Purcell

Birch Avenue, Corby. Age: 35

On 31/01/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged a digital ordering point, to the value of £2,000, at McDonald’s, Corby, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days, to pay compensation of £2,000, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

David J Cockburn

Lees Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 38

Between 31/03/2015 and 19/05/2015 committed fraud in that, while occupying a position, namely the portering and security manager, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of the Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to cause loss to payments to another that she was not entitled, or to expose that person to a risk of loss.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 140 days suspended for two years, to carry out unpaid work for 250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Haydon Palmer Gray

High Street, Rushden. Age: 27

Between 26/01/2017 and 29/01/2017 in Rushden, without reasonable excuse, you sent text messages to another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 16/06/2016.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Donna Marie Connolly

Melton Road North, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 19/10/2016 stole three Lego Halo sets, to the value of £75, froM Argos, Wellingborough; on 21/10/2016 stole a Bratz doll, to the value of £6.99, from Home Bargains, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 30 months, fined £20, compensation of £75, costs of £170.

Ross Douglas Oliver Kelly

No fixed address. Age: 29

Between 08/10/2016 and 09/10/2016 in Kettering, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took Ford Focus for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle; without a driving licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months, 28 days.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Joshua Steven Rowley

Elm Road, Kettering. Age: 22

On 28/05/2016 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely several units on the Fernbrook building site, Russell Street, Kettering, stole numerous power tools to the value of £3,460; on 02/07/2016 entered as a trespasser a building, namely several units on the Fernbrook building site, Russell Street, Kettering, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 224 days suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £1,700, surcharge to fund victim services of £140, costs of £85.

Mark Andrew Leadbitter

Butchers Court, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 16/09/2016 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Cannon Street, Wellingborough, a hunting knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 63 days suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200, order made to deprive the defendant of the hunting knife.

Sadie Elizabeth Porter

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 25

On 29/01/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Newton Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Andrew Geoffrey Jay Burgess

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On or before 18/03/2016 in Corby produced four plants of cannabis; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £42.50, cannabis and plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Cosmin-Petrut Ciucanu

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 21

On 28/01/2017 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely The Village Inn car park, Corby, an imitation firearm, namely a black air pistol.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his air pistol.

Steven James Coleman

Nunnery Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 23

On 23/01/2017 in Kettering wilfully obstructed PC Bailey in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50.

Julian Gwiazdzinski

Tyne Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 28/01/2017 drove a Daewoo Lanos in Forest Gate Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Godfrey Madzunga

Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 35

On 29/01/2017 drove a VW Passat at the juntion of Montagu Street and Victoria Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Tyrone Michael Ratcliffe

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 28/01/2017, drove a Honda Civic on the A6003, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £230, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Shannon Andrea Watson

Sturton Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 18/03/2016 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £42.50, cocaine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ciara Charlotte Barr-Hall

School Hill, Irchester. Age: 21

On 27/01/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Hayway, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 110mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Emil Guman

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 28/01/2017 in Corby without lawful excuse, damaged an Audi A4 to the value of £700, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £700, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Oluwatoyin Sherifat Ajadi

Station Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 02/12/2016 stole children’s clothing, to the value of £61, from Tesco, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Valeri Ceban

Chesil Walk, Corby. Age: 39

On 25/12/2016 in Corby, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £135, banned from driving for 24 months.