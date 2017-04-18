IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Tyrone Isaac Peter Sanders

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 15/02/2017 stole cheese and sandwiches, to the value of £19.65, from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 10/02/2017 stole £40 in cash, belonging to another person, at the ATM in Whitworth Way, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £59.65.

Matthew James Bradford

Poppyfields, Kettering. Age: 23

On 02/02/2017 drove a Peugeot 206 on the A43, Moulton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Christopher Kevin Fox

Kiln Way, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 20/02/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Caswell Court, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley knife; a lock knife .

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 112 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, Stanley knife and lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Alan Duncan Ferguson

Burghley Close, Corby. Age: 41

On 09/01/2017 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent numerous text messages, emails and Facebook messages between 09/01/2017 and 04/02/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim or another named person in any way and from entering a street in Corby. This order lasts until 21/08/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £40.

Dean Alexander John Crosby

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 04/02/2017 in Weldon, without lawful excuse, damaged a number of household items, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from visiting an address in Weldon. This order lasts until 21/02/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Roddi Lee Stewart

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 17/02/2017 at behaved in a violent manner at Corby Police Station.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

James Rogers

Terry Smith Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 30

On 06/12/2016 drove a motor vehicle in High Street, Ecton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 84 days suspended for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Arek Bialy

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 12/11/2016 drove a motor vehicle in Barnwell Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 193mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence; on 15/02/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Andrew Marc Cornwell

No fixed address. Age: 21

On 28/02/2017 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Cottingham Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, hammer to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Harkins

Kirkwall, Corby. Age: 33

On 04/01/2017 in Kettering dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a Natwest credit card, by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods;

On 25/01/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail;

On 11/01/2017 stole cosmetics, to the value of £300, from Boots, Kettering;

On 27/02/2017 in Kettering wilfully obstructed PC Norman in the execution of his duty;

On 23/01/2017 stole four bottles of whiskey, to the value of £126, from Majestic Wine Warehouse, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £783.95, four other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Tarnya Louise Wilson

Chaucer Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 10/01/2017 stole three hair straighteners, to the value of £57, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jorge Manuel De Oliveira Coelho

Rossetti Road, Corby

On 05/12/2016 drove a Ford Fiesta in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your urine, namely 143mlg of alcohol in 100ml of urine, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 70 days because the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months

Dean Mark Lee

School Lane, Higham Ferrers. Age: 27

On 05/02/2017 drove a motor vehicle in a public place, namely McDonald’s Drive-Thru, London Road, Raunds, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit;

At the criminal justice centre, Northampton, had in your possession a quantity of ecstacy.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £170, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months, ecstacy to be forfeited and destroyed.

Glen Robert Mayes

Field Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 06/02/2017 drove a red Nissan Micra in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Tyla Oram

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 11/12/2016 drove a VW Polo in King Street, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in your blood, namely 6mcg per litre, exceeded the specified limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £8, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Vladislavs Baltunovs

Silver Street, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 22/01/2017 drove a BMW in Nest Lane, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 127mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 32 months.

Samantha Margaret Mackay

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 39

On 22/01/2017 drove a Mini in Shetland Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 110mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Grigore

Cannon Street, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 10/02/2017 drove a silver Vauxhall Vectra in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, banned from driving for 28 months, fined £240, costs of £85.

Soloman Oghenero Otuagomah

Wheatley Avenue, Corby. Age: 23

On 11/02/2017 damaged a gambling machine, to the value of £2,000, at William Hill, Rockingham Road, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £2,000, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.