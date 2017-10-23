IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Hargrave, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Liam Jack Strickland

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 10/07/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a mini Cooper intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Vauxhall Vivaro intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Citroen DS3 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Ford Fiesta intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 23/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Tomasz Zmuda

Weston Walk, Corby. Age: 37

On 26/08/2017 drove a silver Peugeot in Elizabeth Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

William Edward Castle

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 27

On 28/06/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you used Nectar points obtained illegally, intending to make a gain of goods to the value of £229.99 for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, compensation of £229.99, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Adam Hinchon

Hayway, Irthlingborough. Age: 29

On 29/04/2017 stole two bottles of Disaronno, to the value of £32, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, compensation of £16, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £166.

Robert Daniel Kantorysinski

Robin Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 27/08/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged an Audi A5 driver’s side window, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, took an Audi A5 for the use of yourself or another; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sean Jason McMaster

Station Road, lrthlingborough. Age: 28

On 24/08/2017 drove a white BMW in Wilby Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 7mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 19 months.

Dorin Munteanu

Langdale, Corby. Age: 27

On 06/06/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Lyveden Way, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Valentin Rusu

Upper Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 27

On 26/08/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Queen Street, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £311, surcharge to fund victim services of £31,costs of £85, banned from driving for 19 months.

Mark Skinner

The Crescent, Kettering. Age: 47

On 26/08/2017 stole lead from St Nicholas Parish Church, Islip; on 13/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Simon Richard Willis

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 26/08/2017 stole lead from St Nicholas Parish Church, Islip; on 26/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Eddie David Daniel Ward

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 30/07/2017 in a public place, namely The Redwell, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Cornell Jerome Mason

Cowper Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 27/05/2017 stole produce from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300.

Duncan Kieran Berry

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 26

On 22/08/2017 stole five packs of razors, to the total value of £66, from Boots, Kettering; on 06/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 11 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Annie Jacqueline Johnson

Minden Close, Corby. Age: 20

On 22/07/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a phone handset, to the value of £166, belonging to British Telecom, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 06/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 23/08/2017 stole numerous air fresheners and a bag, to the value of £62.88, from B&M, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, compensation of £166, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

David Thomas Cochrane

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 17/07/2017 stole items, to the value of £150, from Bosworth’s Garden Centre, Burton Latimer; on 18/06/2017 stole items, to the value of £119.95, from Bosworth’s Garden Centre, Burton Latimer; on 25/08/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £265, from Sainsbury’s, Wellingborough; on 29/08/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £120, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; stole alcohol, to the value of £157.40, from M&S, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 25 weeks concurrent, to pay compensation of £722.35, costs of £85.

Steven Lee Ross

Scotter Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 10/04/2017 stole a Bluetooth speaker, to the value of £39.99, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.00.

Daniel Luke Popely

Nags Head Lane, Hargrave. Age: 24

On 03/09/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Sean Daniel Doherty

Woodhill Prison, Milton Keynes. Age: 24

On 27/04/2017 stole a bottle of Jägermeister and a bottle of Courvoisier, to the value of £60, from Tesco, Corby; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent, to pay compensation of £115.

Terry Daniel Jobber

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 28/08/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jordan Barry Housman

Trafford Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 22/05/2017 in Rushden, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Calvin John Green

Leys Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 04/05/2017 in Northamptonshire, without lawful excuse damaged an Apple iPhone, to the value of £800, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 06/05/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged a child’s play kitchen and a laptop computer, to the value of £120, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, compensation of £100.