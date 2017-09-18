IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

David James Howe

Ridding Close, Corby. Age: 47

On 08/04/2017 stole four legs of lamb and two beef joints, of a value of £60, from Aldi, Corby; on 11/05/2017 stole meat, of an aprroximate value of £40, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Marcin Kubica

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 25/07/2016 drove a Fiat Punto in Blenheim Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £105, banned from driving for four years.

Dean James Murray

Northbrook, Corby. Age: 23

On 13/05/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; at Corby Police Station had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 31/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 83 days suspended for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Isobel Ann Leitch

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 46

On 02/03/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you sold three Next vouchers stating they had £50 each on them but they had not been validated and had no value, intending to make a gain, namely £40, for yourself.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 17/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 17/07/2017 stole meat, of a value of approximately £30, from Farmfoods, Corby; on 25/07/2017 stole meat, of a value of £38, from Farmfoods, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for eight months, to pay compensation of £108, fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Adam Issac Webster

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 18/07/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a door and a CCTV camera, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits the defendant from entering an address in Corby. This order lasts until 08/02/2018. To pay compensation of £10, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Craig William Gibson

Oxford Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 10/05/2017 in Corby you assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibited defendant from (1) contacting victim by any means, including in person and/or via a third party, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so; (2) entering an address in Corby. This order lasts until 08/08/2019. To pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £350.

Robbie Connor Martin

Blake Road, Corby. Age: 25

On 22/07/2017 at Barton Hall Hotel, Barton Seagrave, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Maksymilian Tadeusz Tyrkowski

Boughton Road, Corby. Age: 20

On 04/06/2017 drove a Mazda 3 in Lyveden Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 141mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £105, banned from driving for 18 months.

Ewan George Jones

Regent Street, Finedon. Age: 18

On 01/07/2017 in Barton Seagrave assaulted a man; on 20/06/2017 in Barton Seagrave assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Martins Kulackovskis

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On18/06/2017 stole razor blades from Boots, Wellingborough, to the value of £108.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Austin Brown Milne

Highfield Grove, Corby. Age: 29

On 22/07/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a glass window pane to the value of £200 belonging, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Darren Michael Parke

Brentford, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 22/07/2017 drove a Nissan Quasqai in London Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £140, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Dominik Korytkowski

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 11/06/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely the churchyard of the United Reformed Church, Queen Street, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a small silver knife with a blade that locks into place and was about 3 inches long.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his knife.

Hannah Charlotte Line

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 24

On 23/07/2017 being drunk in a public place, namely Church Street, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Mark Alexander John McCormick

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 33

On 24/07/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged two windows belonging to the Hyundai garage, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; damaged a white Hyundai, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Denis Vassiljev

Dobson Walk, Corby. Age: 39

On 18/06/2017 in Kettering intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over, and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe she was consenting; at Kettering General Hospital, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over, and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe she was consenting.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for six months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am on Saturdays and Sundays only, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Frank Wan

St Francis Close, Kettering. Age: 70

On 06/04/2017 were in charge of a dog, namely a German shepherd dog named Simba, which was dangerously out of control in Padmans Close, Mawsley, and while so out of control injured a man.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £85, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Joanne Duncan

Flycatcher Road, Corby. Age: 42

On 21/07/2017 drove a silver Vauxhall Zafira in Flycatcher Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Julie Ann Dunn

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 29

On 23/07/2017 in Corby, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle .

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.