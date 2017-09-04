IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Aladje Bolom Sauane

Mersey Green, Corby. Age: 25

On 29/06/2017 in Corby wilfully obstructed PC Addid-Phillips in the execution of his duty; drove a Mitsubishi Galant in Viking Way, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours , pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for two years.

Drew Raymond Sibley

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 13/07/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged multiple items of clothing, a vaccuum cleaner and a laptop, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £800.

Paula Jane Dunn

Eastfield Crescent, Finedon. Age: 52

On 24/11/2016 in Finedon assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Alan John Campbell

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 12/03/2017 sent a number of text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made prohibits the defendant from 1)contacting the victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so 2) entering a named property in Irthlingborough. This order lasts until further order. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Aimee Gilmour

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 18/06/2017 in a public place, namely Counts Farm Road, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 19/07/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John David Neil Mcaulay

Argyll Street, Corby. Age: 41

On 09/06/2017 in Corby, stole a pedal cycle; on [23/04/2017 stole confectionery from Esso Service Station, Corby; on 28/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Jasbir Singh

Argyll Street, Kettering. Age: 59

On 24/07/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 25/07/2017 assaulted a woman by beating her; between 24/07/2017 and 25/07/2017 assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contact with victim and another person in any way; 2) going to a named property in Kettering. This order lasts until further order. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Scott Brian Grant

Chelveston Drive, Corby. Age: 39

On 13/05/2017 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 12/05/2017; on 07/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Lee Matthew Jobber

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 02/08/2017 having entered as a trespasser a dwelling in Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough, stole therein vodka and a cigarette.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks because repeat offending, same victim, in domestic setting, because the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. To pay compensation of £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Andrzej Kurpiewski

No fixed address. Age: 52

On 12/10/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 13/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

William Henry Ullyes Frank Carlsberg

No fixed address. Age: 52

On 22/02/2017 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 20/03/2017 in Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated; on 13/03/2017 in Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated;

On 05/03/2017 in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; resisted PC McEwan in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Oskar Wojciech Gronowski

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 08/05/2017 stole razorblades, to the value of £26, from Asda, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £40.

Ryan John Wharton

Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 23

On 12/12/2016 in Wellingborough, assaulted a man.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 24/07/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, fined £50, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £400.

Joel Brudenell

Weighbridge Way, Raunds. Age: 26

On 30/07/2017 in Raunds, without lawful excuse, damaged a silver Ford Ka intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; damaged a window intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £120, compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Sophie May Lavender

Station Road, Thrapston. Age: 23

On 09/07/2017 in High Street, Rushden, assaulted PC Elmes in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Alexssandro Pereira

Corfe Close, Corby. Age: 45

On 09/07/2017, were in charge of a motor vehicle in Talavera Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £405, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 56 days.

Florin Anton

High Street, Rushden. Age: 22

On 14/06/2017 drove a VW Passatt in Fitzwilliam Street, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 223mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

Nathan Hardy

Buttermere, Wellingborough. Age: 51

On 20/04/2017 in Wellingborough, assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty.

Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 month, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for nine months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £920.

Matthew Pasquale Sayer

Thurston Drive, Kettering. Age: 26

Between 22/03/2017 and 29/03/2017 committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely cause a loss to Cashino, Kettering, of £5,121.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 300 hours, pay compensation of £3,000.