IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Paul Adam Brittain

Bowness, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 07/05/2017 drove a red VEspa GTR on the roundabout of the A5001 and Ditchford Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely not less than 150mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 19 months.

John Edward Connelly

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 70

Between- 17/07/2017 - 21/07/2017 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you attended her place of employment and harassed her there on two occasions and made threats to keep attending until she is sacked.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim directly or indirectly (2) visiting a named store in Corby or a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 26/10/2018. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Lisa McMichael

No fixed address. Age: 32

On 09/05/2017 stole meat products, to the value of £80, from the Co-Op, Kettering; on 09/04/2017 stole bottles of alcohol, to the value of £103.50, from the Co-Op, Kettering; on 16/10/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven days concurrent to sentence already being served, to pay compensation of £91.75.

James Savage

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 18/06/2017 drove a Peugeot 206 on the A4500, between Ecton and Earls Barton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 99mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 26/10/2017 drove a Ford Focus on the A43 near Towcester, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 57mcg of aclohol to 100ml of breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Bradley Jeffrey Johnstone

Chippenham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 12/10/2017 drove a VW Polo in Bourton Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 45mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Kurt Sebastian Starnes

Charles Robinson Court, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 27/10/2017 drove a silver BMW in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Leigh Marie Abbott

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 21/09/2017 stole multiple electric shavers, to the value of £484.91, from Boots, Rushden; on 20/08/17 stole alcohol, to the value of £277, from Waitrose, Rushden; on 16/08/17 stole bottles of alcohol, to the value of £186, from Waitrose, Oundle; on 19/08/17 stole alcohol, to the value of £185.50, from Waitrose, Oundle.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay compensation of £648.50.

Joseph Philip Rush

Yarwell Court, Kettering. Age: 36

On 11/04/2017 at Manor Gardens, Bowling Green Road, Kettering, without reasonable excuse, had an open drinking vessel containing an alcoholic drink in a public place open to the air as prohibited by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 28/03/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £125.

Selina Crouch

No fixed address. Age: 47

On 15/09/2017 in Rushden, used towards two other people threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; without lawful excuse, damaged fire alarms belonging to Genesis Housing Association, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged;

On 23/09/2017 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged the main front door, the front door to Room 1 and a fridge belonging to Genesis Housing Association, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged;

On 27/09/2017 in Northampton Road, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, assaulted PC McNamee in the execution of her duty;

On 30/09/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged an indicator stem belonging to KLM Taxis, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Robert Blamire

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 14/10/2017 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, did something, namely had unsupervised contact with a child under 16 years of age, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual offences prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 days concurrent to recall, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Luke Daniel Kerti

Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age: 24

On 07/10/2017 in a public place, namely Dalkeith Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Tayla Allport

Union Street, Finedon. Age: 26

On 24/07/2017 drove a motor vehicle on a public place road, namely Billing Aquadrome, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Laura Connor

Kesteven Way, Corby. Age: 28

On 05/10/2017 drove a Renault Clio in Roman Road, Little Stanion, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT; when particulars recorded in the register were incorrect.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Roy Christopher Nicholls

Meadow Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 29/05/2017 stole diesel, of a value unknown, belonging to Salvatex Recycling, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay compensation of £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mitchell Vian

Hamsterly Park, Northampton. Age: 20

On 08/10/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Whitworth Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £375, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Billy Appleyard

Carltonwood Close, Corby. Age: 20

On 07/09/2017 stole food items, to the value of £ 13.89, from Iceland, Corby; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 25/09/2017 stole a gift set and cosmetics, to the value of £51.05, from Boots, Kettering; assaulted a man by beating him; with intent to cause that man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; resisted PC Condon in the execution of his duty

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks concurrent suspended for 18 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Darren Beament

Guillemot Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 25/08/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Third Avenue, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.