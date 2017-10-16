IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering, Market Harborough, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wilby

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel John Connochan

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 49

On 10/07/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Thomas Holmes

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 31

On 24/01/2017 failed to stop after an accident occurred in Shetland Way, Corby, whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Insignia; failed to report accident to police; drove without insurance; drove a Ford Fiesta without due care and attention in that he collided with a vehicle parked in a layby. He left the vehicle at the scene, obstructing the oncoming carriageway.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £847, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Tesla Marie Streets

Queen Street, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 05/03/2017 stole two Scholl foot files, to the value of £80, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 09/06/2017 stole five pairs of headphones, to the value of £14.99, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Mark Ashley Bates

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 41

On 16/07/2017 being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements that you have stayed/resided at an address for seven days or more in a 12 month period and failed to notify the address to the police; failed to comply with the notification requirements in that you have stayed/resided at an address for the period of 12 hours or more where a child (under 18) resides or stays.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks concurrent to recall, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Gentjan Muka

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 24

On 10/12/2016 being the driver of a red VW Golf, failed to stop after an accident whereby damage was caused to Pine Lodge residential care home, Motala Close, Corby, whereby he decamped and ran away leaving his vehicle within the property.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £293, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with five points.

Tyrone Isaac Peter Sanders

HM Prison, Milton Keynes. Age: 25

On 31/05/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman; on 30/05/2017 stole three bottles of wine, to the value of £18, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 27/05/2017 stole two bottles of spirits, to the value of £60, from Asda, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks concurrent to existing sentence, to pay compensation of £128, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Christopher George Nast

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 14/09/2017 stole a blue jacket, to the value of £25, from Peacocks, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Kurt Sebastian Starnes

No fixed address. Age: 32

On 09/09/2017 drove a Ford van in Elsden Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months, fined £100.

Josh James Whiting

Glencoe Drive, Kettering. Age: 23

On 19/08/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed prison for eight weeks, restraining order prohibited from contacting victim by any means, including via a third party, electronic means or social media. This order lasts until 12/09/2018. To pay compensation of £115.

Connor Anthony Holland

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 04/09/2017 stole five bottles of alcohol, to the value of £71.50, from B&M, Kettering; at B&M, Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her; between 01/08/2017 and 03/08/2017 stole sugar, to the value of £1, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 07/07/2017 stole meat products, to the value of £137, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 09/08/2017 stole scouring sponges, to the value of £5, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 09/08/2017 stole two bottles of vodka, to the value of £30, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 30/06/2017 stole three bottles of brandy, to the value of £102, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 18/08/2017 stole two bottles of vodka, to the value of £30, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 05/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, six other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Ryan James Lee Tomlinson

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 24

On 19/11/2016 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £105.

Elaine Emma Garcia

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 08/07/2017 stole assorted meat products from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; on 12/07/2017 stole chocolate, to the value of £1.20, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Leon Bailey

Holly Road, Kettering. Age: 18

On 26/08/2017 in College Street, Irthlingborough, without the consent of the owner, took a vehicle for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle and another.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hour, pay compensation of £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Todd Alix Mckenzie

King Street, Earls Barton. Age: 20

On 30/07/2017 were in charge of a Vauxhall Corsa in St Catherines Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Alexandru Ene

St Barnabas Street, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 23/08/2017 in Wellingborough, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty; used a Ford Mondeo in Strode Road, Wellingborough, without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Robbie Moore

Highfield Street, Market Harborough. Age: 21

On 28/08/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Kettering Railway Station, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley knife.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £231, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his knife.

Luke Thomas Ives

Garden Row, Elmington. Age: 35

On 23/06/2017 in Oundle, intentionally attempted to touch a woman aged 16 or over, that touching would have been sexual, she would not have consented and you did not reasonably believe she would have consented; on 22/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £300, costs of £200, fined £70, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 13/09/2017 for five years.

Mario Magurunan

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 30/07/2017 failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle in Oldlands Road, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Jamie William Major

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 25/08/2017 drove a grey Mazda in Midland Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Carrie Smith

Main Road, Wilby. Age: 48

On 29/07/2017 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Jason David Davis

Charnwood Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 26/08/2017 drove a VW Polo in Steel Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 86 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.