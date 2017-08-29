IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Northampton, Ringstead, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Daniel John Barnett

Ironwood Avenue, Desborough. Age: 39

On 03/07/2017 in Desborough, without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 20 days, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Patrick Anthony Jackson

Beech Road, Rushden. Age: 18

On 28/06/2017 in Farmhill Road, Northampton, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal bedroom door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £45.

Peter John Mace

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 28/06/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) any contact with victim (2) entering a street in Corby. This order lasts until 18/07/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Taylor

Bampton Court, Corby. Age: 38

On 18/03/2017 stole Prosecco, to the value of £7.50, from the Esso Service Station, Oakley Road, Corby; on 12/07/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £7.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ryan Hill

Oakleas Rise, Thrapston. Age: 24

On 23/11/2016 drove a black Audi A4 on the A116 at Thrapston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 185mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Kyle Arthur Turner

No fixed address. Age: 41

On18/07/2017 having entered as a trespasser a home in Heather Road, Kettering, stole £8 in cash.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months, to pay compensation of £8, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 18/07/2017 stole meat, to the value of £129.65, from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Dalby

Carlow Road, Ringstead. Age: 48

On 07/07/2017 were in charge of a VW Passat in Rushmere Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Andrew Linnell

Pennine Way, Kettering. Age: 32

On 30/01/2017 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely F E M Motors, Hallwood Road, Kettering, stole an envelope containing bolts and a catalogue; entered as a trespasser a building, namely Wrights Garage, Britannia Road, Kettering, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for four months with electronic monitoring, end date 11/11/2017, to remain at home address from 7pm to 7am daily. To pay compensation of £1,000, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jake Murphy

Coronation Avenue, Rushden. Age: 18

On 20/01/2017 stole chocolate and Coke, to the value of £149, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £49, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Robert David George Bates

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 43

On 4th July 2017 in Market Street, Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, consumed alcohol in a public place which you were prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Krzysztof Wojcik

Chapman Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 01/07/2017 drove a 5 Series BMW in Albert Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 151mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for two years, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, carry out unpaid work for 240 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 banned from driving for three years.

Andrew Richard Woods

Tresham Green, Northampton. Age: 48

On 02/07/2017 drove a Vauxhall Insignia in The Embankment, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Rolandas Augustis

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On 03/07/2017 drove a Peugeot 607 in Pheonix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without an MOT, without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £810, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

John Barker

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 56

On 03/07/2017 at the Premier Inn, Rothwell Road, Kettering, assaulted a woman; assaulted a man; without lawful excuse, damaged two card readers belonging to Premier Inn, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for two years, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Conner McCann

The Octagon, Corby. Age: 23

On 18/05/2017 stole £570 cash from Coral Bookmakers, StudfallAvenue, Corby; on 07/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for two years, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for four months, carry out unpaid work for 280 hours, pay compensation of £570, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, fined £100.

Qakathekile Moyo

Nuthatch Close, Corby. Age: 45

On 02/07/2017 drove a Volkswagen Golf on the A45, Great Doddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Stephen Noel Core

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 17/06/2017 in a public place, namely Alma Street, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Scott James Connelly

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 13/05/2017 in Corby without the consent of the owner took a pedal cycle for the use of yourself or another.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, compensation of £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John Luke McKinnen-Manclark

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age: 45 Gender: Male

On 14/06/2017 in Croyland Park, Wellingborough, assaulted a woman; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namley a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £85, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, order made under to deprive the defendant of the knife.

Janis Peipins

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 20

On 15/04/2017 in Corby used towards other persons threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Raimonds Romancuks

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 15/04/2017 in Corby used towards other persons threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.