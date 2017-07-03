IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Little Harrowden, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Paul John Wainwright

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 20

Between 12/03/2017 - 18/03/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged interior plasterboard walls, to the value of £1,500, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 20/03/2017 having entered as a trespasser a dwelling in Pen Green Lane, stole a National Westminster Bank card and 30 Canadian dollars;

On 19/03/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a National Westminster Bank card to make a cash withdrawal, intending to make a gain, namely £40, for yourself; committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a National Wesminster Bank card to make a cash withdrawal, intending to make a gain, namely £100, for yourself;

On 20/03/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a National Wesminster Bank card to make a cash withdrawal, intending to make a gain, namely £80, for yourself;

On 22/03/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a National Wesminster Bank card to make a cash withdrawal, intending to make a gain, namely £110, for yourself;

On 23/03/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a National Wesminster Bank card to make a cash withdrawal, intending to make a gain, namely £20, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 240 hours, to pay compensation of £1,000.

Matthew Henderson Taylor

Ryecroft, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 11/01/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a person.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days.

Peter Daniel Damien Ward

Grafton Street, Kettering. Age: 36

On 22/03/2017 stole Cadburys Dairy Milk chocolate bars, to the value of £40, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days suspended for six months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for three months, to pay compensation of £4, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Lisa McMichael

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 15/04/2017 in Rosewood Place, Kettering, assaulted PC Maltby in the execution of her duty; resisted PC Maltby in the execution of her duty; at Corby Police Station had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 03/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 01/04/2017 stole alcohol, cigarettes and consumables, to the value of £77.16, from the Co-op, Hallwood Road, Kettering; on 05/05/2017 stole a quantity of items from the Co-op, Kettering; on 06/05/2017 stole a quantity of items, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 238 days, to pay compensation of £225, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Gary John Hobson

Town Close, Little Harrowden. Age: 45

On 26/02/2017 in Burton Latimer assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits the defendant from (1) contacting the victim by any means including in person and or via a third party, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so (2) entering an address in Burton Latimer. This order lasts until 14/05/2019. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £620.

Vladimir Sirbu

Buckfast Square, Corby. Age: 22

On 14/05/2017 drove a VW Golf in namely High Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 116mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 140 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 54 months.

Michael Galaj

Durban Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 21/04/2017 drove a motor vehicle on the A510, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 91mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Stuart Jay Manning

Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 23/04/2017 in Wellingborough, had in your possession 38g of cannabis; had in your possession 3g of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis, amphetamine and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Emil Wozniak

Totnes Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 04/03/2017 at Kettering General Hospital had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine; on 15/04/2017 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, amphetamine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Alexander Edwards

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 47

On 17/04/2017 drove a silver Fiat Fiorino in Sheep Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jurak Sivak

Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 25

On 18/03/2017 in Corby had in your possession 1g of amphetamine; on 01/01/2017 in The Jamb, Corby, drove a vehicle knowing it had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority; without insurance; without a driving licence; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Julie Catherine Farrow

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 56

On 21/04/2017 drove a Ford Focus in Allen Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Richard Brian Forbes

Kelvin Grove, Corby. Age: 36

On 22/04/2017 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Princewood Court, Corby an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of the extendable baton.

Shane Lewis Hurns

Harrington Road, Desborough. Age: 23

On 22/04/2017 at Corby Police Station had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark David Llewellyn

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 25/04/2017 in a public place, namely Kettering General Hospital, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Fern Strachan

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 02/04/2017 stole four packs of make-up brushes, to the value of £54.96, from TK Maxx, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Mark Adrian West

Centre Parade, Kettering. Age: 35

On 20/09/2016 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a door, to the value of £80,belonging to Kettering Council, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Carlton Floyd Eatock

Edgar Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 06/03/2017 in Bath Road, Kettering, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of yourself or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, an accident occurred by which damage was caused to a roadside bollard and brick wall; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Martins Kulackovskis

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 25/04/2017 stole perfume and aftershave, to the value of £326, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £390, surcharge to fund victim services of £39, costs of £85.

Ewelina Nowacka

Conyger Close, Great Oakley. Age: 26

On 25/03/2017 stole items of clothing, to a value of £22, from Primark, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £65, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.