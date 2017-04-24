IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Piotr Olechowski

No fixed abode. Age: 29

On 01/08/2016 in Kettering, stole hair clippers and items of clothing, to the value of £44.96 belonging to TK MAXX store; on 01/08/2016 in Kettering, had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Aleksandrs Rahmankulovs

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 29/07/2016 in Corby, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 15 weeks suspended for 24 months, to participate in accredited programme for 50 days, to victim surchage of £115 and costs of £85.

Sam Harris

Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 29

On 21/05/2016 in Kettering, damaged a Volkswagen Polo to the value of £408.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £408, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Jorge Manuel De Oliveira Coelho

Rossetti Road, Corby. Age: 59.

On 20/03/2016 in Corby, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £300, a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £625.

Sean Jackson

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 09/10/2014 in Northampton, had a kosh/baton in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; on 09/10/2014 in Northampton had in possession seven small bags of cannabis; on 16/12/2014 failed to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85. Kosh and cannabis to be destroyed.

Marcus Jones

Webb Road, Raunds. Age: 24

On 18/06/2016 on the A6 Higham Ferrers Bypass, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that it exceeded the prescribed limit, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £275, to pay victim surcharge of £28, to pay costs of £85.

Nicholle Scott

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 23/04/2016 in Kettering, stole two bottles of aftershave belonging to Boots Plc; on 02/05/2016, stole meat to the value of £67.97 from Lidl in Wellingborough; on 08/05/2016, in Wellingborough, stole two bottles of champagne from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. To take part in drug rehabilitation programme for six months, pay a victim surcharge of £85 and compensation of £70.

Robertino Sortino

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 43.

On 02/06/2016, drove a vehicle on the A509 between Wellingborough and Isham while banned from driving and without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. Banned from driving for two years.

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 28.

On 23/07/2016 in Corby, stole meat to the value of £104.89 from Tesco Express; on 16/05/2016, stole a handbag to the value of £149.99 from TK Maxx; on 22/05/2016, stole a handbag to the value of £149.99 from TK Maxx; on 23/07/2016 obstructed a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 37 weeks, to pay compensation of £300, a victim surcharge of £140 and costs of £85.