IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston, Titchmarsh, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Ryan John Brodie

Ennerdale Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 26/08/2016 drove a Honda Civic on the A43 at Holcot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Mercedes Sprinter; on 26/09/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £210, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £105, banned from driving for 17 months.

Blayne Richard Prickett

Hazelwood Court, Kettering. Age: 24

On 09/01/2017 drove a Peugeot 406 in St Johns Road, Kettering, without due care and attention; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Hannah Johnston

Stanwell Way, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 04/06/2017 drove a silver Ford Fiesta in Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 112mcg of alcohol to 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Michael Moore

Pine Close, Desborough. Age: 76

On 02/12/2016 drove a blue Mercedes C220 in High Street, Burton Latimer, without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £422, surcharge to fund victim services of £42, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Osborn Catherall

Thrapston Road, Woodford. Age: 29

On 04/06/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Victoria Promenade, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Aleksandra Zilinskaja

Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 03/06/2017 drove a motor vehicle in St James Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Steven Andrew Linnett

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 25/05/2017 stole razors, to a value of £210.50, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 14/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay costs of £85, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Jonathan James Anthony Cook-Simmons

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 24/09/2016 in Wellingborough, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely petrol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £5.01.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £5.01, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Steven Andrew Linnett

No fixed address. Age: 40

On 27/05/2017 stole groceries, to the value of £40, from the Co-op, Hallwood Road, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Samuel John Stone

Islington, Titchmarsh. Age: 28

On 31/03/2017 at Rothwell Service Station, Kettering Road, Rothwell, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely diesel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £76.04 of diesel; on 25/03/2017 in Oundle Road, Thrapston, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely diesel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £50.01 for diesel; on 19/03/2017 at the BP Service Station, A14 westbound, Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely diesel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £50.01 of diesel; on 24/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 03/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay compensation of £176.06, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

William Samuel Croxford

Tyler Way, Thrapston. Age: 19

On 20/02/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Mill Road, Woodford, without due care and attention. Defendant failed to travel at the appropriate speed for the road, travelled on to the opposite carriageway and collided with another vehicle. Damage was caused to both vehicles and serious injury to both drivers.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Piotr Towarek

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 11/06/2017 drove a Chrysler 300 in Queen Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.

Emanuel Pribiagu

School Lane, Kettering. Age: 20

On 01/06/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Bath Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance; failed to stop after an accident; on 21/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £105, banned from driving for 20 months.

Darren Leslie Munt

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 28

On 05/06/2017 in Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her; without lawful excuse damaged a silver Ford Focus, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £200.

Edwin Joseph Collier

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 51

On 24/06/2017 in Corby without the consent of the owner, took a white Renault Kangaroo for the use of yourself or another; drove a white Renault Kangaroo in Patrick Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 138mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; while banned from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for six years.

WELLINGBOROUGH

James Donald Albert Treadwell

Meadow Walk, Higham Ferrers. Age: 28

On 03/06/2017 in Higham Ferrers resisted PC Elmes in the execution of her duty; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Klein Chinoda

Leys Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 09/04/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £150, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Troy Logan Kerti

Judith Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 22/02/2017 in Corby assaulted PC Tony Sallis in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £330, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £85.

Ashley John White

Wheatley Avenue, Corby. Age: 29

On 21/05/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a taxi window intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £260, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Christopher Chris Gaffney

St Judes Court, Kettering. Age: 42

On 10/06/2017 attempted to steal Nescafe coffee, to the value of £40, from the Co-op, Grange Place, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.