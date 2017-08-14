IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Kevin Andrew Dexter

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 44

On 01/05/2017 in Kettering dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a Halifax Visa debit card by or for the benefit of another person, or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jamie Craig Magee

No fixed address. Age: 27

On 17/11/2016 in Kettering, knowing that a motor vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, drove the said vehicle; while banned from driving; without insurance; on 23/11/2016 stole fuel, to the value of £30.21, from the Jet garage, Corby; on 24/11/2016 drove a motor vehicle in Rockingham Road, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 16/06/2017 in Corby stole bank cards; at the Shell Garage, Corby, committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a bank card to buy goods to make a gain for yourself, intending to cause loss to another person or to expose that person to a risk of loss.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, banned from driving for six months, to pay compensation of £29.27.

Derice Antony Davis

Oaks Drive, Higham Ferrers. Age: 22

On 15/11/2016 in Rushden, stole wheels.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, tools used in commission of offence to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Alexander Reid

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 26/05/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a vehicle intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted another woman by beating her; assaulted a third woman by beating her; assaulted a man; had with you in a public place, namely Stavanger Close, an offensive weapon, namely a wheel brace.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting two of the victims by any means, directly or indirectly, by any means including via third party, electronic means or social media (2) entering a street in Corby. This order lasts until 04/07/2018. To pay compensation of £300.

Tina Jayne Guy

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 29/04/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Robert William Mort

Worksop Gardens, Corby. Age: 31

On 03/07/2017 stole washing detergents, to the value of £32, from McColl’s, Corby; on 02/07/2017 stole meat products, to the value of £172, from BP Fourways garage, Corby; stole meat products, to the value of £256.34, from BP Fourways garage, Corby; on 01/07/2017 stole meat products, to the value of £80, from BP Fourways garage, Corby; on 21/04/2017 stole detergent, to the value of £25.96, from the Co-op, Corby; stole chocolates, to the value of £36, from the Shell garage, Corby; on 22/04/2017 stole meat, to the value of £100, from the BP Fourways garage, Corby; on 23/04/2017 stole meat, to the value of £38, from McColl’s, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Paul Anthony Starling

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 42

On 30/05/2017 in Balfour Street, Kettering, stole a jacket, a wallet and other miscellaneous items; on 05/06/2017 in Princes Street, Kettering, stole a wallet and other items; on 30/05/2017 committed fraud in that you presented a Barclay card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely purchasing items to the value of £10.85, from Kings Mini Market, Kettering, for yourself;

committed fraud in that you presented a Barclay card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £12.70, for yourself; committed fraud in that you presented a Barclay card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £10, for yourself;

committed fraud in that you presented a Barclay card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £23.89, for yourself; committed fraud in that you presented a Barclay card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £13.05, for yourself;

on 05/06/2017 committed fraud in that you presented a Lloyds Bank debit card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £25.05, for yourself;

committed fraud in that you presented a Lloyds Bank debit card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £16.70 from the Shell garage, Kettering, for yourself;

committed fraud in that you presented a Lloyds Bank card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £17.79, from Asda, Kettering, for yourself; committed fraud in that you presented a Lloyds Bank debit card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain, namely goods to the value of £12.25, for yourself;

committed fraud in that you presented a Lloyds Bank card which did not belong to you, intending to make a gain for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 34 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Jordan Lee Johnson

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 20/04/2017 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Zoe Jolene Humphries

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 19

On 09/06/2017 stole two bluetooth speakers, to the value of £39,98, from Boots, Kettering; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Caroline Hunter

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 46

On 21/12/2016 were in charge of a dog, namely a cross-breed dog by the name of Dobby, which was dangerously out of control in Braybrooke Road, Desborough, and while so out of control injured a woman; were in charge of a dog, namely a Staffordshire bull terrier by the name of Bruiser, which was dangerously out of control in Braybrooke Road, Desborough, and while so out of control injured a woman; were in charge of a dog, namely a Staffordshire bull terrier by the name of Poppet, which was dangerously out of control in Braybrooke Road, Desborough.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, compensation of £1,000. Two of the dogs are no longer with the defendant and the other has been destroyed.

Luke Daniel Kerti

Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age: 23

On 18/06/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Dalkeith Place, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 113mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Lena Lind

Mersey Green, Corby. Age: 46

On 16/06/2017 drove a black Vauxhall Astra in Main Street, Ashley, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; being the driver of a vehicle, owing to the presence of which in Carlton Road, Wilbarston, failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, namely a Renault Scenic.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £876, surcharge to fund victim services of £43, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Chloe Awena Molloy

Blake Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 04/06/2017 in Corby assaulted PC Webster in the execution of his duty; in Blake Road, Corby, assaulted PC Balcomb in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Edvinas Klimas

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 09/05/2017 in Wellingborough had in your possession a Haribo sweet tub and contents weighing 33g of cannabis; drove a silver Ford Fiesta displaying false plates; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Parvis Nazari

Carlton Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 16/06/2017 in Silver Street, Kettering, had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in Silver Street, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a red handled kitchen knife with 3.5in blade.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed, kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed.