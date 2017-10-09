IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Great Oakley, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Trevor Dutton

Weighbridge Way, Raunds. Age: 32

On 05/08/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Northampton Road, Earls Barton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 115mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 250 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

Rhys Martin

George Street, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 05/08/2017 in Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted another woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him; had in your possession 1g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a thinking skills programme for 50 days, pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kelly McConnachie Meek

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 43

On 05/08/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged Cell 18 belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85.

Terry Miller

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 05/08/2017 drove a Kia Ceed in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance; knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, drove the said vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £214, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Kevin John Tracey Morrish

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 12/07/2017 stole wine and Mars bars, to the value of £6.49, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely B&M Stores, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a four-inch lock knife.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Heidi Jane Bader

Daisy Close, Corby. Age: 46

On 08/07/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged the bodywork to a taxi, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 250 hours, pay compensation of £530, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Harry Edmonds

Ashby Close, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 31/12/2016 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely stun gun.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, stun gun to be forfeited and destroyed.

Pavol Lemko

Argyll Street, Corby. Age: 25

On 06/07/2017 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Moriston Close, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a telescopic baton; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, telescopic baton and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Abdul Malik

Barth Close, Great Oakley. Age: 38

On 16/06/2017 in Corby used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Robert Daniel Kantorysinski

Robin Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 27/08/2017 without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises in Corby, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to the said entry.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £366, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85.

Anthony Patrick McCue

Westbury Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 19/05/2017 without reasonable excuse, you attended a street in Corby which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 22/04/2017; on 20/05/2017 without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 22/04/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order prohibits the defendant from: (1) contacting victim; (2) entering two streets in Corby; (3) attending Village Inn, Lloyds Road, Corby. This order lasts until 29/08/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jakub Sibielak

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 09/07/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating; without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile telephone to the value of £50, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; resisted PC Matt Morris in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £100.

Henry Joseph Barry

Whitworth Avenue, Corby. Age: 33

On 15/07/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; at Corby Police Station had in your possession 3.8g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stacey Simone Moore

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 29/08/2017 stole clothing, of a value of £173, from Matalan, Corby; on 17/05/2017 stole children’s clothes, of a value of £148, from Boots, Kettering; on 08/08/2017 stole chocolate bars from the Co-op, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 31 weeks, three other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Maria Elizabeth Lovegrove

Hereford Close, Desborough. Age: 27

On 01/04/2017 in Montagu Street, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a Jaguar XJ to the value of £501.60, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £501.60, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Charlotte Nye

Thorn Close, Kettering. Age: 22

On 06/08/2017 drove a motor vehicle on the junction 7 roundabout of the A14, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Darcy Jade Simms

Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 20

On 11/08/2017 in Irthlingborough assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kristina Spore

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 13/08/2017 drove a silver Vauxhall Insignia in London Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Rafel Kalaisz

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 29/07/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Albert Road, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive defendant of the kitchen knife.

Tyrone Isaac Peter Sanders

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 15/06/2017 stole three boxes of Aptamil baby milk, two chocolate bars and a sandwich, to the value of £40.97, from the Co-op in Olympic Way, Wellingborough; on 21/06/2017 at the Co-op in Olympic Way, Wellingborough, assaulted a woman; stole a bottle of wine, to the value of £3.99, from the Co-op in Olympic Way, Wellingborough; on 11/06/2017 stole three bottles of Gallo white Zinfandel wine, to the value of £21.45, from the Gold Street Garage, Wellingborough; on 08/06/2017 stole four bottles of rose Blossom Hill wine, to the value of £27.65, from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 15/04/2017 in Northamptonshire stole £135 from a person.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay compensation of £303.45, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.