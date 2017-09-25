IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Geddington, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wymington

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Colin Hunter

Wick Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 23/07/2017 drove a Vauxall Corsa in The Jamb, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Ian Michael Traynor

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 31

On 02/02/2017 stole £10 cash from Primark, Islip.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kally Jefford

Willowbrook Road, Corby. Age: 29

On 11/05/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Kirby Road, Gretton, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 10/02/2017 to 20/02/2017 in Corby, stole a bank card and £253.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months, to pay compensation of £253, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ionut Mandachie

Cupar Crescent, Corby. Age: 29

On 25/07/2017 in Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; without lawful excuse, threatened to smash the windows of a Muslim Imam, intending he would fear the threat would be carried out.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jayden David Declan Mann

Tennyson Road, Rushden.

On 12/02/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 12/02/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted PS Randall in the execution of his duty; at the criminal justice centre, Northampton, assaulted PC McEwan in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months.

Claire Meek

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 16/08/2017 stole meat, to the value of £50, from Farmfoods, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, three other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Freddy Jefferson Wilson

South Grove, Wymington. Age: 26

On 22/04/2017 failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Gerrard McClafferty

Crick Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 07/08/2017 in Corby, stole a pedal cycle to the value of between £400 and £500; on 15/04/2017 stole Easter eggs, to the value of £40, from the One Stop Shop, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 81 days, to pay compensation of £440, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Peter Graham Welsh

Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 49

On 12/08/2017 in Higham Ferrers, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; without lawful excuse, threatened another person that you would burn down their house, intending that he would fear that the threat would be carried out.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits the defendant from contact with the victim in any way until further order. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Rafal Damian Kotek

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 05/08/2017 in Silver Street, Wellingborough, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you were drunk and aggressive to members of the public in a public street; on 11/08/2017 in Wellingborough, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you were drunk and aggressive to members of the public in a public street.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £170, costs of £85.

Mateusz Sarnowski

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 27/06/2017 stole two Goodmans soundbars and a Bluetooth speaker, from TLX Electrical Ltd, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Chantelle Kavanagh

Waterside Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

Between 10/11/2016 and 12/12/16 in Irthlingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent a number of text messages, by social media, voice messages and phone calls.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from contact with the victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so. This order lasts until 13/08/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £100.

Tanya Ann Whittemore

Cowper Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 29/05/2017 stole produce from the C0-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough; on 27/05/2017 stole produce from the C0-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £80.

Andrea Marie Rush

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 46

On 01/06/2017 were the owner and in charge of a dog, namely a Staffordshire bull terrier, which was dangerously out of control in Brinkhill Walk, Corby, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead at all times in the garden and in a public place, muzzled and neutered, it must be destroyed. Fined £60, compensation of £918.

Marcus Lane

Langdale, Desborough. Age: 22

On 28/07/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Orion Way,Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 16/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £230, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Callum Ryan Batsford

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 28/07/2017 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged the bottom panel of a door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Matthew Richard Bulstrode

Grange Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 21/07/2017 in Wellingborough without reasonable excuse, you had contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 13/04/2016.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daren Parmenter

Wood Street, Geddington. Age: 46

On 23/07/2017 in Higham Ferrers, assaulted a woman by beating; on 24/07/2017 assaulted PC Wrigley in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £540, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Paul Richard Wiley

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 30/07/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted another woman by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a television, plates and a glass intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting one of the victims directly or indirectly by any means including via third party, electronic means or social media. This order lasts until 15/08/2019. To pay compensation of £250.

Dalton Allan McGregor

Bentley Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 22/07/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Vian Way, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 09/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £105, banned from driving for six months.