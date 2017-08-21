IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Burton Latimer, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Amanda Cusick

Orkney Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 02/07/2017 in Corby stole £70 cash.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £70, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Michael Edward Talbot

Kings Road, Rushden. Age: 23

On 05/03/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged a glass panel of a door, to the value of £90, at the Cutting Room, Church Street, Wellingborough, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 22/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £340, compensation of £90, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Nathan John Bettles

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 08/07/2017 in Kettering committed fraud in that you used a stolen bank card, intending to make a gain, namely £90, for yourself; between 07/07/2017 and 09/07/2017 in Kettering, stole a purse containing bank cards and driving licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Ronald Hugh Cameron Hodge

No fixed address. Age: 48

On 11/06/2017 stole chocolate, to the value of £30, from Tesco, Corby; on 28/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Robert Leslie Campbell

No fixed address. Age: 54

On 23/05/2017 stole coffee, to the value of £29, from the Co-op, Corby; on 07/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £40.

Pharmar Kwiecien

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 20/06/2017 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £267, compensation of £85, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 10/07/2017 stole consumables, to the value of £80, from the Shell garage, Corby; on 09/07/2017 stole washing powder from McColl’s, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £80.

Daniel Constantin Butoi

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 35

On 16/07/2017 drove a blue Audi in High Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £800, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Asriel McLeod

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 30/06/2017 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £30, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Nathan John Roberts

Connaught Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 25/02/2017 stole a charity box, containing an unknown quantity of cash, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Isobel Ann Leitch

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 46

On 23/05/2017 stole clothing, to the value of £35.50, from Primark, Corby.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 10/07/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £150.

Terry Charnock

Watson Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 27/06/2017 in Corby sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; on 28/06/2017 in Corby sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from entering a street in Corby. This order lasts until 18/07/2018. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Kevin Frank Davis

Thrush Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 30/04/2017 in Wellingborough sent an electronic communication, namely telephone voicemail which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contact with victim by any means including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so (2) entering a street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 18/07/2018. Fined £380, surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Ryan Roy Smith

Abbey Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 18/06/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Fotheringhay Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Anna Adamska

Chiltern Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 25/06/2017 drove a Ford Fiesta Zetec in Chiltern Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Colm James Gregg

Blenheim Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 19/05/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Silver Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 91mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Andrew Brian Rae

Butterwick Walk, Corby. Age: 48

On 09/06/2017 in a public place, namely Elizabeth Street, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 22/05/2017 stole clothing from Primark, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Joseph Wesby

Hollow Wood Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 19

On 24/06/2017 drove a Ford Fiesta in John Street, Thrapston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Kacper Burzynski

Olympic Way, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 22/06/2017 in Waterside Road, Wellingborough, had in your possession 12g of cannabis; had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of CS spray; used a VW Scirocco without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 90 days suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, cannabis and CS gas to be forfeited and destroyed.

Wayne Stephen Byrne

Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 14/05/2017 drove a motor vehicle on the A510, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your urine, namely 324mlg of alcohol in 100ml of urine, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 56 days suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 36 months.

Tom Oliver Beck

Queen Street, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 09/06/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted PCSO Asante-Ampaduhg in the execution of his duty; acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely Blaze headphones.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.