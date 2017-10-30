IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Caldecott, Corby, Kettering, Olney, Thrapston, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Nicola Amy Castel

Spring Rise, Kettering. Age: 26

On 18/09/2017 stole perfume and toys from House of Fraser, Rushden Lakes; on 14/08/2017 stole Lego, to the value of £94.82, from Asda, Rushden; on 30/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/09/2017 drove a Renault on a road in Rushden while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £100, banned from driving for 12 months.

Jamie Lee Blues

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 32

On 03/09/2017 drove a Ford Mondeo in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Charles Muzondo

Bennett Road, Corby. Age: 56

On 03/09/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Lyveden Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Declan Roderick Sulley

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 25

On 20/08/2017 in Kettering, assaulted PC Ian North in the execution of his duty; resisted PC Guy Hughes in the execution of his duty; resisted PC Martin Dalziel in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daley Tomlinson Power

Main Street, Caldecott. Age: 31

On 02/09/2017 was in charge of a motor vehicle on a public place, namely McDonald’s car park, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Peter Thomas Doherty

No fixed address. Age: 43

On 01/09/2017 stole food items, to the value of £48.65, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

David Anthony Hayes

Torville Crescent, Kettering. Age: 46

On 26/05/2017 drove a VW in Bignal Court, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely between 60-82 but most likely 70mlg in 100ml of blood on back calculation, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £198, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Stephen James Mclaughlin

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 20/08/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Horsemarket, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive defendant of his lock knife.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 16/09/2017stole jars of coffee, to the value of £44.80, from Home Bargains, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Charlotte Louise Purnell

Parkins Close, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 09/09/2017 drove BMW in Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Adrian Zdrobau

Iona Road, Corby. Age: 29

On 10/09/2017 drove Vauxhall Corsa in Westcott Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £253, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Kieran Reynolds

Naseby Close, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 16/07/2017 failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Darren Christopher Kudryk

Packer Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 07/09/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Taylor Meagan

Devon Drive, Kettering. Age: 20

On 04/09/2017 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jamie Stilgoe

Dagnall Road, Olney. Age: 27

On 20/08/2017 in Wellingborough, assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Michael Stuart Crawford

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age: 37

On 10/09/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged an internal door, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; threatened that you were going to smash up a car, intending that person to fear the threat would be carried out.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Myles Andrew Thomas Hannah

Clover Drive, Thrapston. Age: 20

On 19/05/2017 in Thrapston stole a Sony PlayStation and six games, to the value of £485.97; on 07/03/2017 in Northampton assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay compensation of £150.

Vishal Chamdrakant Nayee

Blenheim Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 02/09/2017 in Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Christopher Stuart Courtman

No fixed address. Age: 27

On 29/06/2017 in Rushden assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Wellington Chimalizeni

Benedict Close, Rushden. Age: 40

On 26/09/2017 drove a motor in Benedict Close, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 132mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 72 months.

Benjamin David Smith

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 16/06/2017 stole goods, to the value of £28.65, from Tesco, Windmill Avenue, Kettering; without lawful excuse, damaged a security tag detector belonging to Tesco, Windmill Avenue, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 14/07/2017 stole five memory cards and five ink cartridges, to the value of £258.30, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 03/08/2017 stole womans clothing, to the value of £120, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 20/09/2017 stole items from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 21/09/2017 stole items from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 22/09/2017 stole items from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 26/09/2017 attempted to steal meat products, to the value of £75.26, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 29/08/2017, stole confectionery, to the value of £60, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 23/09/2017 stole meat, to the value of £60, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, seven other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Annie Jacqueline Johnson

Minden Close, Corby. Age: 20

On 22/09/2017 trespassed upon the lines of Network Rail at Kettering; on 23/09/2017 trespassed upon the lines of Network Rail at Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £50.