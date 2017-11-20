IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Peterborough and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Robert David George Bates

No fixed address. Age: 43

On 12/10/2017 without reasonable excuse had with you a vessel which contained alcohol and consumed alcohol in a public place, namely Market Street, Wellingborough, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made on 29/03/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jamie Lee Anderson

Russell Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 28

Between 1/09/2017 and 19/10/17 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 15/09/2015.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim in any way directly or indirectly except via solicitors (2) visiting/attending a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until further order. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jamie William O’Hagan

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 05/08/2017 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Taylor

Bampton Court, Corby. Age: 38

On 18/08/2017 in a public place, namely Lidl in Gainsborough Road, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 20/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Robert William Alfred Davis

Sprignall Close, Peterborough. Age: 29

On 01/08/2017 stole scratch cards, to the value of £50, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 09/08/2017 stole 50g of Amber Leaf tobacco, to the value of £19.60, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £99.60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Raymond Barry Armer

Rodney Drive, Corby. Age: 29

On 17/07/2017 in Corby stole a fuel card belonging to Advanced Supply Chain; between 16/07/2017 and 24/072017 committed fraud in that you used a stolen fuel card intending to make a gain, namely obtained £1,025.21 worth of diesel for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £1,025.21.

David Leonard Stainthorpe

High Street Place, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 05/07/2017 stole Lenor tablets, to the value of £216, from B&M, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Leanne McDaid

Yardley Close, Corby. Age: 41

On 29/09/2017 drove a VW Polo in Culross Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breathe namely 113mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Adam Wayne John Sayles

Spinney Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 27

On 29/09/2017 in Burton Latimer used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sam Sparks

Brecon Close, Kettering. Age: 20

On 09/08/2017 stole £22.49 cash from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 10/08/2017 stole £44.98 cash from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £66.47, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Elizabeth Brown

Poppyfields, Kettering. Age: 35

On 23/02/2017 in Kettering acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely two digital cameras; on 28/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Scott Lawrence

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 19/06/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; on 09/08/2017 without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises in Wellingborough, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to entry.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting directly or indirectly victim except (2) visiting two named streets in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 17/10/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Brady Everton Wilson

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

Between 18/03/2017 and 20/03/2017 in Kettering dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely an e-machines laptop, a yellow metal bracelet, a watch and a yellow metal hooped ear-ring, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; on 19/03/2017, stole assorted ActiveWear clothing items, to the value of £139.93, from TK Maxx, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days consecutive to sentence of 19 months imposed on 30/09/17, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Ryan Lee Coleman

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 31/03/2017 in High Street, Kettering, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a Peugeot ignition key, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; on 06/08/2017 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Turner & Warren Hair Design, Regent Street, Kettering, stole a tips change pot.

Verdict: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £100.

Jason Afful

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 31/08/2017 drove a Renault Megane in St Andrews Road, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Terry Scott

Brooke Close, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 10/06/2017 stole two packs of Pampers nappies, to the value of £9.64, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Thomas Clive Sheffield

Princes Court, Kettering. Age: 23

On 28/08/2016 in Corby stole a VW Golf belonging to Paragon Automotive Ltd; drove without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Samuel John Stone

Address unknown. Age: 29

On 28/09/2017 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle; in Titchmarsh, without the consent of the owner, took a Jaguar X-type for the use of yourself or another; stole various items of jewellery, to the value of about £4,000.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 36 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contact with named person in any way save for in writing for 12 months (2) going to an address in Titchmarsh. This order lasts until 19/10/2018.

Emma Louise Carter

Nest Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 23/05/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Darren King

Cam Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 01/10/2017 in Corby spoke to a person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by on 08/09/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85.

Mariusz Cytryniak

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On various dates between 12/06/2017 and 04/09/2017 in Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you have visited her address, used your vehicle to block hers as she tried to drive along the road and sent her text messages.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim whatsoever, either directly or indirectly (2) visiting a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 24/10/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.