IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Northampton, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Jake Ashley Ibbitson

Coffee Tavern Lane, Rushden. Age: 20

On 10/09/2017 in Rushden, resisted PC Alison Deamer in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Delores Fury

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 17/09/2017 in Church Street, Wellingborough, assaulted Sgt Greg Taylor in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Paul Smith in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Paul Hill in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £156, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Adam Hinchon

Welford Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 29

On 16/09/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged a wooden gate at Temple and Pure nightclub, Wellingborough, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; with intent to cause PC Taylor harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours.

Aaron James Harte

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 23/09/2017 drove a Fiat Punto in Fullerburn Court, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £360, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Annie Jacqueline Johnson

Welland Vale Road, Corby. Age: 20

On 13/09/2017 stole three hair straighteners, to the value of £79.97, from Boots, Kettering; on 02/10/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

William Raphael Tagon

Tudor Way, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 07/03/2017 without lawful excuse, destroyed the rear ground floor window of a property in Wellingborough, to the value of £130, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 27/08/2017 in Wellingborough, produced two plants of cannabis; on 18/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court,having been released on bail.

Fined £320, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £170, cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Alan Richard Succo

George Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 12/09/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim in any way except via a named third party (2) entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 03/10/2020. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Stephen John Taylor

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 15/09/2017 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 19/04/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stephan James Freeman

Glendon Road, Rothwell. Age: 54

On August 2017 in Northampton pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he visited her home address and sent flowers.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant in the following terms (1) Not to contact victim in any way, directly or indirectly or via third party/social media (2) not to visit enter a named street in Northampton. This order lasts until 03/10/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Benjamin David Smith

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 03/10/2017 stole tools, to the value of £65.10, from B&Q, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Richard Freeman

Military Road, Northampton. Age: 33

On 22/08/2017 stole two cognac, one brandy, one Glenfidich and two Glenmorangie bottles of spirits, to the value of £131, from Tesco, Kettering; assaulted a person; on 31/07/2017 stole four bottles of Jim Beam spirit, to the value of £68, from Asda, Northampton; assaulted a person; 0n 29/09/2017 stole two 43in HD LED Bush TVs, to the value of £660, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 08/10/2017 stole chocolate bars, to the value of £1.29, from Market News, Northampton;

On 14/09/2017 attempted to steal a female North Face jacket from Ultimate Outdoors, Northampton; on 21/09/2017 stole Lego, to the value of £794.95, from Toys ‘r’ Us, Northampton; on 24/09/2017 attempted to steal Lego from Toys ‘r’ Us, Northampton; on 27/09/2017 attempted to steal Lego from Toys ‘r’ Us, Northampton; on 17/05/2017 stole food stuffs from the Co-op, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £325, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Hill

Shannon Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 37

On 24/09/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Bushland Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Kelly Smith

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 18

On 24/09/2017 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted PC Joshua Loy in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ines Drew

Station Road, Rushden. Age: 41

On 21/09/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Obelisk Road, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Katie Louise Simms

Harborough Road, Desborough. Age: 29

On 23/09/2017 drove a Peugeot 307 in Doddridge Street, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 90 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Lewis Jordan Maziak

Oxford Street, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 16/09/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim in any way (2) going to a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 10/10/2019. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Mark Bennis

No fixed address. Age: 42

On 21/09/2017 in Wellingborough you assaulted a woman by beating her; on 22/09/2017 in Wellingborough you assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gareth Freeman

Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 24/09/2017 in Kettering without reasonable excuse did an act, namely be within 50m of an address, which you were prohibited from doing by an order made on 20/09/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency for four months, carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting a named person unless via a solicitor (2) going to a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 10/10/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Wayne Weems

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 42

On 18/09/2017 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, approached members of the public and asked for money which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made on 05/09/2017; on 01/10/2017 at Oasis Retail Park, Corby, Alexandra Road, Corby, and Willow Place, Corby, without reasonable excuse, approached and begged from members of the public in order to obtain money or alms, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made on 05/09/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Cameron Stephen Martindale

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 20

On 03/08/2017 drove a blue Renault Clio in Baird Road while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.