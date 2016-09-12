IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Sergi Victova

Russell Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 11/05/2016 at Corby Police Station, without lawful excuse damaged a cell bench and jogging bottoms belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Sam Alexander Harris

Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 29

On 21/05/2016 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a VW Polo to the value of £408, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £408, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jorge Manuel de Oliveira Coelho

Rossetti Road, Corby. Age: 59

On 20/03/2016 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from further conduct which amounts to the harassment of the victim and another named person. This order lasts until 19/07/2017. To pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £625.

Sean Jackson

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 09/10/2014 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, an offensive weapon, namely a cosh or baton; had in your possession seven small bags of cannabis; on 16/12/2014 failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, cosh and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Cameron Lewis Hughes

Culcross Walk, Corby. Age: 20

On 16/03/2016 took an orange and white KTM off-road motorcycle for the use of yourself or another and drove it dangerously in a public place, namely Westcott Way, Corby; without insurance; without a licence; without an MOT; without wearing protective headgear.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, banned from driving for eight months.

Warren O’Dell

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 28/09/2015 in Wellingborough committed fraud in that you presented a cheque made payable to yourself, intending to make a gain, namely obtain cash for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £50.

Stephen Fraser Sutherland

Thoroughsale Road, Corby. Age: 30

On 24/06/2016 without lawful excuse damaged a window at the Samuel Lloyd pub, Gretton Brook Road, Corby, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; at Corby Police Station had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mikey Thomas Munro

Primrose Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 09/06/2016 in Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, fined £130, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Noel Baugh

Pendered Road, Wellingborough. Age: 71

On 05/07/2015 were the owner of a dog, namely a Yorkshire terrier, which was dangerously out of control in Pendered Road, Wellingborough and while so out of control injured a person; on 23/01/2016 were the owner of a dog, namely a Yorkshire terrier, which was dangerously out of control in Pendered Road, Wellingborough, and while so out of control injured a person; on 13/03/2016 were in charge of a dog, namely a Yorkshire terrier, which was dangerously out of control in Pendered Road, Wellingborough, and while so out of control injured a person.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, Yorkshire terriers to be destroyed unless they can be kept under proper control by 1) Property to be fully secured at all times so dogs can not escape; 2) Dogs to be walked one at a time whoever is walking them; 3) Dogs to be muzzled and on a lead whenever in a public place whoever is walking them; 4) All four dogs not to be in the front garden unaccompanied at any time. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £500, compensation of £200.

Nathan McBain

Carter Avenue, Broughton. Age: 25

On 21/04/2016 stole alcohol, to the value of £45, from Tesco, Kettering; On 19/03/2016 stole alcohol, to the value of £20, from Tesco, Kettering; on 21/04/2016 without lawful excuse, damaged a window at Tesco, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 06/06/2016 failed to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/04/2016 stole pliers from Wilkinsons, Kettering; on 17/03/2016 stole five blocks of cheese, to the value of £17.50, from Tesco Express, Kettering; on 04/04/2016 stole meat, to the value of £11, from Tesco Express, Kettering; on 10/04/2016 stole chocolate, to the value of £13, from the Co-op, Grange Place, Kettering; on 17/04/2016 stole food articles, to the value of £36, from the Co-op, Grange Place, Kettering; on 23/06/2016 stole various meat items, to the value of £89.99, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 17/06/2016 stole meat, to the value of £128, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 12/06/2016 stole meat, to the value of £25, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 24/06/2016 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of diazepam; on 08/07/2016 stole confectionery, to the value of £47, from B&M Stores, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.

Daron Wayne French

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 50

On 04/07/2016 stole meat, to the value of £47, from Palmers Butchers, Kettering; on 26/05/2016 stole various goods, to the value of £59.75, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.

Carol Croft

Poplar Road, Corby. Age: 50

On 03/07/2016 in Forest Gate Road, Corby, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Marcus Jones

Webb Road, Raunds. Age: 24

On 18/06/2016 drove a Honda Civic on the southbound A6 Higham Ferrers bypass after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £28, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Adrian Port

Broadway, Kettering. Age: 59

On 28/06/2016 drove a blue VW Caddy van in Garfield Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Nicola Webster

Merrivale Close, Kettering. Age: 39

On 01/05/2016 drove a Mazda in Wadcroft car park, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 109mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200, banned from driving for 24 months.

Ashley Jane Allen

Bell Court, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 05/06/2016 stole an energy drink and meat from the Co-op, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay compensation of £35, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Ilie-Sorinel Gosman

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 03/07/2016 drove a Vauxhall Vectra in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102mcg in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, fined £460, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Rafal Damian Kotek

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 02/07/2016 in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, failed to provid a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you were drunk in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £385, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.