IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Brixworth, Broughton, Corby, Earls Barton, Higham Ferrers, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Saeed Rashide

Hemmingwell Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 28/04/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Gold Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Craig Eris Junior Clement

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 14/05/2017 in Wellingborough without lawful excuse, damaged a VW Scirocco, to the value of £300, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 49 days, to pay compensation of £300.

Riu Pedro Nunes

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 27/03/2017 stole a T-shirt, to the value of £15, from JD Sports, Corby; at Corby Police Station, without lawful excuse, damaged the paintwork, ripped a mattress, and flooded cell 14 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 12/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £105, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Karen Ann Blackburn

Dryden Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 14/10/2016 in Kettering, stole £200 cash; on 15/10/2016 in Kettering, stole £150 cash.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 21/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 months, to pay compensation of £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £680.

Paul Bellamy

Parsons Road, Irchester. Age: 32

On 01/05/2017 in Rushden, without reasonable excuse, you approached the home address of another person and posted a letter through their door which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 10/04/2017; on 05/05/2017 in Rushden, without reasonable excuse, you posted a letter through their door which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 10/04/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £150.

Jeff Nathan Rolston

No fixed address. Age: 26

On 16/05/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a bed, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed prison for six months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so (2) entering an address in Corby. This order lasts until 17/05/2020. To pay compensation of £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Crzysztof Skonecki

Bishops Drive, Kettering. Age: 33

On 05/03/2017 drove a Toyota Celica in School Lane, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Sean Christopher Shortland

Queen Street, Earls Barton. Age: 20

On 22/04/2017 in Earls Barton, without lawful excuse, damaged a TV intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 42 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Matthew Course

Woodcroft Way, Kettering. Age: 37

On 29/11/2016 stole four toner cartridges from The Guildhall Press, Quarry Park Close, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £850, compensation of £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Zoe Patricia Dobroczynski

The Slip, Brixworth. Age: 27

On30/03/2017 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Brampton Way, Brixworth, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 105mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £800, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Tom Paul Irimpan

Meadow Walk, Higham Ferrers. Age: 31

On 05/05/2017 drove a Fiat Panda in Saffron Road, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Stefan Alin Maftei

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 07/05/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Midland Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 128mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 84 days suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 250 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 32 months.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Andrew Stephen Brady

Beech Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 23/04/2017 in Wellingborough stole a pair of car number plates; on 28/04/2017 drove a Peugeot in Torrington Crescent, Wellingborough, without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 84 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 12 months, 42 days.

Artur Crulicovschi

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 01/05/2017 drove a Toyota Corolla in Sackville Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 19 months.

Darren William Farmer

Podmore Way, Broughton. Age: 30

On 12/04/2017 stole meat and other products from Marks & Spencer, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Remigijus Milusauskas

Wick Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 28/04/2017 drove a Volvo S4 in Westcott Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Kerry Diane Linden

South Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 01/05/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

David Fijalko

Grove Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 01/05/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Brook Street West, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £1,550, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Adam James Oxby

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 21/11/2016 at NatWest, High Street, Rushden, committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, using another bank card but claiming it as your own, intending to make a gain, namely money, for yourself; on 07/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Julio Lopes

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 12/04/2017 in School Place, Corby, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a bladed multi tool; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin; used a motor vehicle without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for three months, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, fined £225, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85;

Bladed multi tool, cannabis and cannabis resin to be forfeited and destroyed, driving licence endorsed with six points.