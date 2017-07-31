IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Brigstock, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Christopher Kevin Fox

Hester Street, Northampton. Age: 33

On 13/06/2017 stole a bottle of Hennesey, to the value of £39, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 63 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, three other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Gemma Elizabeth Anderson

Dryden Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 24/04/2017 stole aftershaves/perfumes, to a value of £180, from Boots, Kettering; On 11/04/2017 stole a variety of nail care products, to a value of £254.94, from Boots, Kettering; on 18/04/2017 stole pedicure gift packs, to a value of £139.98, from Boots, Kettering; on 10/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 14/06/2017 stole a number of Yankee candles, to the value of £165, from Boots, Kettering; on 19/05/2017 stole four bottles of alcohol, to the value of £154, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 04/05/2017 stole a bottle of whiskey, to the value of £40, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £435.

Roddi Lee Stewart

Grieg Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 26/05/2017 in Skipton Close, Corby, without lawful excuse damaged a Mitsubishi Shogun, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; in Corporation Street, Corby, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; in Grantham Walk, Corby, without lawful excuse damaged three double-glazed windows, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged; in Skegness Walk, Corby, without reasonable excuse contacted two people which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay compensation of £800, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Tammy Hayes

Lyveden Road, Brigstock. Age: 31

On 28/03/2017 stole numerous items, to the value of £219.63, from Tesco Extra, Corby; on 19/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail;o 25/03/2017 stole a bottle of Glenlivet whisky, to the value of £34, from Marks & Spencer, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

James Gerrard McClafferty

Crick Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 01/04/2017 stole meat and other food goods, to the value of £80.45, from the Co-op, Rothwell; on 16/03/2017 stole meat and other food goods, to the apporoximate value of £100, from the Co-op, Corby; on 03/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 70 days suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, compensation of £100.

Ryan Lee Coleman

No fixed address. Age: 21

On 22/02/2017 attempted to steal cash from a till at McDonald’s, Orion Way, Kettering.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 19/06/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Jason Francis Mongan

Judith Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 19/10/2016 drove a white Audi A3 in Stamford Road, Elizabeth Road and Judith Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance; while carrying in the front of the vehicle a child under 14 years of age who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 8pm and 6am daily, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Robbie Terrence Matthew Reed

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 20

On 30/03/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Barnwell Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving licence; without insurance; on 17/05/2017 in Rushden, without the consent of the owner, took a Seat Leon for the use of yourself or another; used it in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, without insurance ; while banned from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for two years.

Artur Dariusz Lapa

School Lane, Kettering. Age: 23

On 04/06/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Lee Mitchell

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 04/06/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a glass door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 10/04/2017 stole various foodstuffs, to the value of £32.10, from the BP garage, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 112 days suspended for 18 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim unless via solicitor. (2) visiting an address in Corby. This order lasts until 20/06/2019. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Ashley Joseph Morris

Harcourt Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 28/02/2017 drove a Toyota Avensis in Lamport Road, Old, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 109mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Freddie Jack Allen

Summerfield Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 12/02/2017 in Kettering, assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 140 days suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, compensation of £1,050, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Krystian Kujda

Bingham Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 10/05/2017 stole various items, to the value of £25.01, from Asda, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Craig Stephen Pebody

Ambleside Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 22/04/2017 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 56 days suspended for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Scott James Logue

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 29/05/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Buckfast Square, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty.

To be placed under a curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 8pm and 6am daily. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, kitchen knife and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jason Thomas Hargreaves

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 30/05/2017 in Kent Road, Wellingborough, assaulted PC Waples in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sam Miller

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 21

Between 01/03/2017 and 04/03/2017 in Rushden, without the consent of the owner, took a blue Ford Focus for the use of yourself or another; drove it in Spencer Road, Rushden, without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £580, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Wayne Gregory Sandall

Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 27

On 04/06/2017 in Irthlingborough, you, without lawful excuse, threatened another person that you would burn down her property, intending that she would fear the threat would be carried out;

In Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers, assaulted PC Samuel Blanch with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detainer of yourself for an offence; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a silver kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 42 days concurrent suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85; order made to deprive the defendant of the silver kitchen knife.