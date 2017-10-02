IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Bletchley, Corby, Great Doddington, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Cameron Martindale

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 20

On 14/07/2017 in Corby, stole an iPhone 6s to the value of £630.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jamie Lee Nelson

Granby Court, Bletchley. Age: 27

On 01/07/2017 in Rushden, being a person who had been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three months or more but less than three years, had in your possession a firearm, namely an air weapon, before the expiration of the period of five years from the date of your release; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £283, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of the air powered rifle and cannabis.

Nicholas Richard Draper

Crouch Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 47

On 20/05/2017 stole a My First Jump and Play boxed bouncy castle, to the value of £85, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay compensation of £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Pawel Peciak

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 33

On 30/07/2017 drove a Seat in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Edgars Racejevs

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 30/07/2016 drove a silver Saab in Brampton Lane, Boughton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 15/08/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 11/08/2017 drove a VW Passat in Broadway, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Andrew Brian Rae

Butterwick Walk, Corby. Age: 48

On 24/07/2017 stole various cosmetics, to the value of £120, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Lewis Boulton

John Gray Road, Great Doddington. Age: 21

On 23/07/2017 in Wellingborough, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Connor Terry Malone

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 02/07/2017 stole groceries, to the value of £27.70, from Sainsbury’s, Rushden; on 10/08/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £240, from the Co-op, Northampton; on 11/08/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £140, from the Co-op, Northampton; on 12/08/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £50, from the Co-op, Northampton; on 14/08/2017 stole alcohol from the Co-op, Northampton; on 15/08/2017 stole alcohol from the Co-op, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 weeks, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, compensation of £457.70.

Troy Logan Kerti

Judith Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 25/07/2017 drove a Ford Fiesta in Wallis Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 204 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for five years.

James Stammers

Southbrook, Corby. Age: 25

On 19/05/2017 in Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Glen Taylor

Dresden Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 17/06/2017 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £30, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £30, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Martin Rixon

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 01/08/2017 in Kettering assaulted a person by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim in any way, directly or indirectly or via a third party or any social media. This order lasts until 22/02/2018. Fined £50, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Stacey Smallwood-Withers

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 12/06/2017 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted another person by one phone call, three text messages and by making nine further phone calls which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 26/05/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gareth Freeman

Moorefield Road, Rothwell. Age: 32

On 03/08/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman; between 01/06/2017 and 16/06/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from: (1) contacting victim in any way, directly or indirectly, via social media or third party; and (2) attending an address in Kettering. This order lasts until 22/08/2018. Fined £220, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jason Marshall

No fixed address. Age: 41

Between 26/07/2017 and 10/08/2017 in Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of two other people and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that you attended their home address, knocked on doors and windows, climbed in to the back garden and asked for money.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months. Restraining order prohibits the defendant from (1) contacting victims directly or indirectly and (2) visiting a street in Kettering. This order lasts until 22/08/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Katie Bell

Chapman Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 05/08/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in The Embankment, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £334, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Tomas Bogusas

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 05/08/2017 drove a Mazda in Hardwick Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £380, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Darren Paul Elliott

Cecil Drive, Corby. Age: 26

On 05/08/2017 drove a blue Ford Fiesta in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Annie Jacqueline Johnson

No fixed address. Age: 20

On 03/08/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a receiver in a public telephone belonging to British Telecom, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 24/07/2017 stole various items from Morrisons, Kettering; on 22/07/2017 stole an iPhone 5c, to the value of £95, from H & T Pawnbrokers, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

John Joseph Johnson

Cecil Drive, Corby. Age: 44

On 02/08/2017 stole 19 items of clothing, to a total value of £321.81, from T K Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.