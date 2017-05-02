IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Bedford, Bozeat, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Ben David Smith

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 12/02/2017 stole various items from Iceland, Kettering; on 16/02/2017 stole various items from the Co-op, Kettering; in company with others stole various meat items, to a total of £66, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 05/03/2017 stole laundry products, to a value of £30, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 02/02/2017 in company with another, stole various meat items, to a total value of £40.50, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 15/02/2017, in company with another, stole beef steaks, to the total value of £40, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency by as a non-resident patient for six months, pay compensation of £221.15, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, four other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

William John Junior Watts

No fixed address. Age: 22

On 04/03/2017 in Doddington Road, Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Jacob Drage

Little Close, Bozeat. Age: 18

On 18/02/2017 at the Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, you assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Lewis Grant Robert Brooks

Bath Road, Northampton. Age: 36

On 02/02/2017 entered as a trespasser a building, namely the Montagu Club, Weekley, with intent to steal; on 20/02/2017 in Kettering, stole DVD headrests and a sat nav system; entered as a trespasser a building, namely a garage in Caswell Close, Kettering, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 168 days suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Dale Collins

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 10/12/2016 drove a motor vehicle, in Cottingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 113mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Brian Joseph Tomlinson

Goldington Avenue, Bedford. Age: 49

On 24/11/2016 stole numerous items, to the value of £601.83, from Waitrose, Rushden.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Maciej Jankowski

Hunsbury Green, Northampton. Age: 31

On26/12/2016 in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.

Jakub Sajina

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 26/12/2016 in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.

Paul James Dunbar

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 40

On 17/11/2016 stole a quantity of meat, to the value of £58.47, from Asda, Kettering; on 24/12/2016 stole three legs of lamb, to the value of £37.20, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 07/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Elvin Lovell

Cannon Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 30/11/2016 you stole two bottles of alcohol from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 01/09/2016 in Wellingborough, you dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely two Ekho Sound RX-600 amplifiers to the value of £600 each, from the Zion Baptist Church, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; on 04/01/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 02/02/2017 stole meat, to the value of £39, from Iceland, Wellingborough; on 01/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 16/03/2017, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Gold Street, Wellingborough, an offensive weapon, namely a black knuckle duster.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 84 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Nathan John Bettles

Lyveden Place, Kettering. Age: 28

On 09/02/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £35, from Tesco, Kettering; had in your possession a quantity of Subutex, a controlled drug of class C; stole meat from Nisa store, Linden Avenue, Kettering; on 23/02/2016 in Sackville Street, Kettering, had in your possession 0.84g of crack cocaine; on 14/02/2017 stole six cans of coffee, to the value of £24, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 14/02/2017 stole cheese from Nisa store, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 280 days.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Ashley Peter Brent

St Michaels Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 18/02/2017 in a public place, namely Ebeneezer Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John Michael Coldbreath

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 42

On 17/02/2017 drove a green Roverin Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Tristian Cortis

Bird Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 26

On 17/02/2017 drove a motor vehicle at J11/12 on the A14 at Twywell after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £390, surcharge to fund victim services of £39, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

James Ewan

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 21/02/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Bridge Court, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £738, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Calvin Lloyd Barnett

St Crispin Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 56

On 14/02/2017 in Whitworth Way, Wellingborough, failed to provide a specimen of breath while in custody when suspected of having driven a vehicle in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence; without insurance; while banned from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 140 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 60 months.

Daniel McConigle

Arden Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 17/02/2017 drove a Vauxhall Movano in Cottingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 129mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Mark Alexander John McCormick

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 33

On 21/02/2017 in Corby failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £441, surcharge to fund victim services of £44, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Aaron Anthony Phelan

Rose Avenue, Rushden. Age: 28

On 16/02/2017 in Rose Avenue, Rushden, without lawful excuse damaged an ambulance; obstructed and hindered paramedics by being threatening and aggressive, causing them to retreat to their ambulance and request police.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £414, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Diane Wendy Russell

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 55

On 04/02/2017 stole groceries, to the value of £168.52, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Stuart David Thompson

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 24

On 16/02/2017 in Corby committed arson in that you damaged by fire a dumpster-type rubbish bin belonging to ASRA Housing.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to be placed under a curfew with electronic monitoring from 08/03/2017 to 30/05/2017, to remain at home address from 6pm to 5am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.