IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Rushton, Wellingborough, Wollaston and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Vicky Joanna England

Stream Bank Close, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 15/05/2016 stole a joint of beef and a bottle of brandy, to the value of £16.90, from Aldi, Wellingborough; on 22/06/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Kettering Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £110, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Grant Lewis Lawrence

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 26

On 15/09/15 in Rockingham Road, Kettering, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, cannabis and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Selina Crouch

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 46

On 23/06/2016 in Allen Road, Irthlingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a window and front door intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged; damaged a VW Golf intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; damaged without lawful excuse, a VW Polo motor car intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £200, hammer and amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Joseph Monaghan

Rossendale Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 37

On 24/02/2016 at Corby assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 24 months, to participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, restraining order made for the defendant in the following terms: Not to contact victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so. To pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £450.

Terry Scott

Brooke Close, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 08/06/2016 in Wellingborough assaulted SPC Middleton in the execution of his duty; on 29/06/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Kettering Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, fined £75.

Darren George Graham

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 45

On 14/06/2016 James Watt Avenue, Corby, assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her, actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so. This order lasts until 06/07/2018. To pay compensation of £1,500.

Paul John Appleby

Rushmere Way, Rushden. Age: 54

On 18/06/2016 in Rushden, without reasonable excuse, had a camera capable of storing images, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 27/01/2016; had memory sticks, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 27/01/2016.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, camera and memory sticks to be forfeited and destroyed.

Karl James Robinson

Rose Paddock, Woodford. Age: 20

On 04/05/2016 drove a Seat in The Diamond Centre, Station Road, Irthlingborough, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 7mcg, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Sebastian Michal Chrusciel

Masefield Close, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 22/04/2016 drove a silver VW Golf on the Queensway, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,153, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Carl Sansom

Rotten Row, Wollaston. Age: 47

On 29/04/2016 in Rotten Row, Wollaston, assaulted a person, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Arturas Gudmonas

Crabb Street, Rushden. Age: 44

On 29/05/2016 drove a Mercedes B150 in High Street South, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Adam Jeffrey Derrick Slark

Cross Street, Rothwell. Age: 34

On 19/05/2016 in Rothwell resisted PC Condon in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £80.

Jimi Vekhnik

Sutherland Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 01/01/2016 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged a perspex screen in a Peugeot Express Taxi, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged and the offence was racially aggravated.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, restraining order made for the defendant not to contact victim directly or indirectly or via a third party or via social media, etc. This order lasts until 05/01/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £770.

Anthony Lee Beech

Valley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 07/06/2016 stole food items from the Co-op, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Colin Charles Buckby

John Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 16/06/2016 drove a BMW in Wellingborough Road, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Charles Conner

Highbrook, Corby. Age: 25

On 14/02/2016 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 04/05/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Kettering Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £85.

Arthur Grant

Ibsen Walk, Corby. Age: 56

On 19/06/2016 drove a blue Ford Focus in Bridgeford Place, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £115, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Ainars Ivanovs

Browning Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 07/06/2016 drove a Chysler Voyager in Welland Vale Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Darren Wayne White

Storefield Cottages, Rushton. Age: 48

On 31/05/2016 in Storefield Cottages, Rushton, were concerned in the production of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 36 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, drugs and equipment to be forfeited and destroyed.

Paul Russell Williams

The Downs, wellingborough. Age: 58

On 11/06/2016 drove a Peugeot 307 in Redhill Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 183mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Craig Roger Lee McGilly

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 25

On 19/06/2016 assaulted PC Gillett in the execution of his duty; assaulted SC Logue in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.