IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Oundle, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Zoe Sarah Massie

Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 42

On 16/03/2017 at the Dog And Duck, Wellingborough, assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted PC Firth in the execution of her duty; assaulted a man, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 140 days suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £165.

Mark Danny Buckland

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 47

On 19/02/2017 in Corby committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely getting a refund for a power shower you had taken from the shelf 15 minutes previously and not paid for, intending to make a gain, namely £229.99 on to a gift card, for yourself; on 18/02/2017 stole two power showers, to the value of £459.98, from Wickes, Corby; committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely make a gain, namely got a refund on a power shower that had not been puchased, intending to make a gain, namely £229.99 on to a gift card, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Marc Spencer Melhuish

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 53

On 03/05/2017 committed arson in that, without lawful excuse, you damaged by fire a commercial wheelie bin belonging to Greggs, Corby, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Robert Lee Hughes

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 07/06/2017 without reasonable excuse did an act, namely entered a street in Wellingborough which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 04/05/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kevin Mitchell

Portland Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 58

On 03/03/2016 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely High Street, Rushden, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Bradley Christopher Darren Line

Chamberlain Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 08/10/2016 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lewis Grant Robert Brooks

Primrose Hill, Raunds. Age: 37

On 19/02/2017 stole detergent, to the value of £58.24, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 18/02/2017 stole meat, to the value of £29, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 16/02/2017 stole detergent, to the value of £85.69, from the Co-op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 63 days suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £172.93, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Kelly Marshall

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 22/04/2017 drove Fiat Panda in Lloyds Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 10/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £140, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Anthony Augustine Young

The Brontes, Corby. Age: 48

On 07/05/2017 stole meat, to the value of £52.60, from to Aldi, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Michelle Botterill

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 35

On 01/05/2017 in Avondale Mews, Kettering, you stole a black leather wallet containing £20 in cash and two bank cards.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £47.49, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Brian Houston

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 21/05/2017 drove a VW Polo in Barnard, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £295, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Tina Rosemary Smith

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age: 55

On 12/09/2016 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Callum Atkins

Monson Way, Oundle. Age: 20

On 24/05/2017 were in charge of a motor vehicle in Kettering Road, Cranford, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.

Dalton Allan Belton

Bentley Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 04/05/2017 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely 23.47l of unleaded petrol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £28.84; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £160, compensation of £12.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Louise Katie Calcott

Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 32

On 25/05/2017 at Corby Police Station failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Ryan David Corr

Sedbergh Road, Corby. Age: 22

On 04/05/2017 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely 23.47l of unleaded petrol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £28.84.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £40, compensation of £12.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Graham Frederick McNeill

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 52

On 26/05/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £15.50, from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Pawel Peciak

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 32

On 25/05/2017 drove a Ford Focus in Phoenix Park Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £470, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Thomas Rochester

Trafford Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 27/05/2017 drove a Vauxhall Astra in London Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £86, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Kamil Szysiak

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age: 35

On 23/05/2017 in Corby failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Martins Kulackovskis

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 24/05/2017 stole two electrtic shavers, one worth £99.99 and the other worth £270, from Boots, Wellingborough; stole four bottles of alcohol, to the value of £82.50, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Bronson Michael Raphael Walsh

Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 24

On 12/02/2017 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.