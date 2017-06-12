IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Gretton, Kettering, Irthlingborough and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Nathan Hull

Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 22

On 02/04/2017 in Barton Seagrave, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Lee James Grugel

Grafton Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 17/12/2016 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours. Defendant is prohibited from contacting a number of named persons in any way, and from entering a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 18/04/2019. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £160.

Stephen John Taylor

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 27/03/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, defendant is prohibited from contacting victim except via solicitor. This order lasts until 18/04/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Trevor Martin Smyth

The Shortlands, Irthlingborough. Age: 30

On 20/03/2017 in Irthlingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 12/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Catherine Bell

Midland Road, Rushden. Age: 52

On 15/04/2017 stole a toaster and a kettle, to the value of £75, from Wilkinson’s, Rushden; on 11/04/2017 stole a trampoline, to the value of £89, from Asda, Rushden; on 09/03/2017 stole a vape smoking kit, to the value of £19.99, from Boots, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £183.99, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Aimee Ellen Marlow

Ridding Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 11/02/2017 stole various alcoholic drinks, to the value of £113.12, from Morrisons, Corby; on 01/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 13/12/2016 stole electric toothbrushes, to the value of £100, from Superdrug, Corby.; on 05/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Richard Hudson

No fixed address. Age: 45

On 19/04/2017 without lawful excuse, destroyed an internal toughened glass security screen and a toughened glass external door panel, to the value of £1071.11 belonging to William Hill betting shop, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £1,071.11, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Staining Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 26/09/2016 stole tablets, to the value of £10, from Tesco Extra, Corby; on 16/09/2016 stole Yankee candles, to the value of £50, from Tesco Extra, Corby; on 06/09/2016 stole two electric razors, to the value of £224, from Tesco Extra, Corby; on 26/09/2016 stole watches and children’s clothing, to the value of £289, from Next, Corby; on 12/10/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 01/10/2016 in Kettering, not being at your place of abode, had with you an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a foil-lined carrier bag; on 16/11/2016 stole razor blades, to the value of £77, from Wilkinson’s, Corby; on 09/11/2016 stole air fresheners from Wilkinson’s, Corby; on 26/10/2016 stole razor blades from Wilkinson’s, Corby; on 04/10/2016 stole sports clothing from JD Sports, Corby; on 20/01/2017 stole razors, to the value of £48, from Superdrug, Corby; on 27/04/2017 stole razors, to the value of £48, from Superdrug, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 70 days, foil lined bag to be forfeited and destroyed, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Robert William Mort

Worksop Gardens, Corby. Age: 31

On 07/04/2017 in Corby stole a purse; on 18/01/2017 stole five legs of lamb from Farm Foods, Corby; on 16/03/2017 stole seven bottles of oil from HKS Ltd, Corby; on 15/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £78, from the BP garage, Corby; on 21/03/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £201, from the BP garage, Corby; on 10/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £226, from the BP garage, Corby; on 17/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £50, from the BP garage, Corby; on 19/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £35.23, from the BP garage, Corby; on 24/04/2017 wilfully misbehaved in Northampton Magistrates Court by swearing at the magistrates.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 140 days, to pay compensation of £312.73.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 15/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £78, from the BP garage, Corby; on 21/03/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £201, from the BP garage, Corby; on 03/04/2017 stole Yankee candles, to the value of £46, from Clinton Cards, Corby; on 10/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £226, from the BP garage, Corby; on 17/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £50, from the BP garage, Corby; on 19/04/2017 stole meat items, to the value of £74.80, from the BP garage, Corby; on 07/04/2017 in Corby stole a purse; on 24/04/2017 wilfully misbehaved in Northampton Magistrates Court by swearing at the magistrates.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 112 days, to pay compensation of £260.30, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Stephen William Coleman

Judith Road, Kettering. Age: 56

On 25/11/2016, stole two bottles of alcohol, to the value of £12, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Laura Connor

Kesteven Way, Corby. Age: 28

On 31/03/2017 drove a Ford Ka in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Morris

Sturton Walk, Corby. Age: 76

On 17/07/2016 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a Peugeot 207 to the value of £300, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £300.

Darren Paul John Stephenson

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 29

On 01/04/2017 in Corby, stole sunglasses.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Stephen Mark Wisener

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 44

On 28/03/2017 drove a Fiat Punto in High Street, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Peter Thomas Doherty

Cedar Road, Kettering. Age: 43

On 01/04/2017 drove a motor vehicle in School Lane, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Tracy Vivian Crosley

School Road, Gretton. Age: 45

On 20/03/2017 in Gretton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Kyle Alexander McPhie

French Drive, Kettering. Age: 21

On 22/03/2017 drove a Ford Ka in Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, banned from driving for 12 months, licence endorsed with eight points.

John-Paul Zaadane McKeegans

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 22/08/2016 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £770, diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.