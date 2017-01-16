IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Finedon, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Scott Daniel Crooks

HMP Leicester, Welford Road, Leicester. Age: 37

On 27/05/2016 on board a train to Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a roller shutter door to the buffet car, to the value of £6,872.88, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; stole £20.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay compensation of £360, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Sarah Sadie Elizabeth Graham

Skegness Walk, Corby. Age: 56

On 07/12/2016 in Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £75.

Mariusz Walus

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 19/11/2016 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; between 22/11/2016 and 25/11/2016 you pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent 19 text messages and made four phone calls to her.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contact with victim by any means including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so (2) entering a named street in Corby.

This order lasts until 12/12/2018. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Paulius Jakstys

The Banks, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 24/11/2016 stole a Milwaukee cordless drill charger, to the value of £100, from DSV Solutions Ltd, Raunds; on 23/11/2016 stole a Milwaukee thermal camera and battery unit from DSV Solutions Ltd, Raunds.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Thyler Lee Webster

Milner Road, Finedon. Age: 19

Between 01/09/2016 and 06/09/2016 in Milner Road, Finedon, dishonestly received stolen goods, namely various electric or petrol garden tools, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

James Hilton

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 07/09/2016 in Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him; without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Dulley Avenue, two offensive weapons, namely a wooden pole and a metal pole.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, wooden and metal poles to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michelle Holton

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 07/09/2016 in Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

John Alan Simonds

Rycroft Close, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 19/11/2016 in Market Square, Wellingborough, attempted to steal a pedal cycle; on 07/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 06/07/2016 in Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough, stole a pedal cycle, to a value of £350; on 05/11/2016 in Blaydon Walk, Wellingborough, stole a Kubota key; on 11/11/2016 in Rutherford Drive, Wellingborough, stole a pedal cycle, to the value of £497; on 23/11/2016 in Davy Close, Wellingborough, stole a pedal cycle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Peter Edward Jacob

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 12/11/2016 in Highfield Road, Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a Mercedes, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Vauxhall Astra intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, compensation of £313, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Leonidas Konidis

Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age: 45

On 20/11/2016 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from entering a named street in Barton Seagrave. This order lasts until 13/12/2017. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Lyanna Campbell

Haverlock Street, Kettering. Age: 23

On 28/12/2015 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone 6, to the value of £10, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 30/12/2015 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a front door and window frame, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged; on 13/12/2016 in Carrington Street, Kettering, attempted to rob a man of his wallet and cash; in Rockingham Road, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £60.

Christopher Stuart Courtman

No fixed address. Age: 26

On 13/12/2016 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a window, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Richard Enderby Hall-Trafford

Finland Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On12/12/2016 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means or encouraging or instructing another to do so 2)entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 13/06/2017.Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Sharon Anne Gilchrist

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 33

On 28/11/2016 stole Nike clothing, to the value of £352.88, from Sports Direct, Corby; on 14/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, fined £50.

Jamie Craig Magee

Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 27

On 24/09/2016 in Corby assaulted a man; on 24/09/2016 in Corby assaulted another man; on 19/10/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 01/09/2016 in Corby having entered as a trespasser a building, namely a shed, stole a knife; had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Codrin Iulian Avram

Patrick Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 12/11/2016 you drove a BMW M3 in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £392, surcharge to fund victim services of £39, banned from driving for 36 months.

Liam Bradley Hassan

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 01/11/2016, being the driver of a Skoda Fabia in Elizabeth Street, Corby, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £126, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

David James Howe

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 47

On 07/11/2016 stole socks, to the value of £90.94, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50.

Daniel McCoy

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 24/11/2016 in Hill Street, Wellingborough, you produced a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for five months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis and equipment to be forfeited and destroyed.

Carl Jason Newcomb

Wellingborough Road, Finedon. Age: 28

On 12/11/2016 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Matthew Riley

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 27/01/2016 in Kettering had in your possession 5.86g of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, cocaine to be destroyed.