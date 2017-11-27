Images released of man wanted in connection with Northampton fuel theft

CCTV images of the driver of a white Ford Transit who left a Northampton petrol station without paying have been released by police.

Northamptonshire Police believe the man may have information about the theft at the BP on St James' Road.

On Thursday, September 14 at about 8.50pm, the man drove onto the forecourt, dispensed fuel into the white Ford Transit and left without paying.

The man pictured or anyone who knows him can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.