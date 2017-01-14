If you love the 80s, you’ll love this prize up for grabs in Corby

Anyone who saw the likes of Billy Ocean, 10CC and Soul II Soul at last year’s Flashback Festival might want to get their hands on this prize.

Cliff Morton has teamed up with Corby Radio to organise a raffle to raise money for The Charity Pot.

Second prize is this signed darts board

Raffle tickets are now available to be in with a chance of winning one of two signed prizes.

First prize is an A3 poster signed by almost all of the artists who performed at the Flashback Festival at Rockingham Castle last summer.

Signatures include Billy Ocean, T’Pau, Kim Wilde, Doctor and the Medics, Soul II Soul, 10CC, The Real Thing and The Human League.

The second prize is a signed Clash of the Titans dart board, including Andy ‘The Viking’ Fordham, Scotty Dog Mitchell, Josh ‘Stealth’ Richardson, James ‘Ruthles’ Richardson and Trina Gulliver MBE.

Tickets are on sale in Corby ahead of the winners being drawn on January 27

Cliff said the organisers of the Flashback Festival managed to get the poster signed by the majority of the acts who performed there, and added: “It’s a nice piece signature-wise and there’s a lot on there.

“We have also got a darts board signed by a number of players.

“They are both nice collectors pieces.”

And Cliff added: “The money is all going to local causes.”

Raffle tickets cost £2 each and are available in Corby from The Viking Club in Danesholme Square, The Knights Lodge pub in Towerhill Road, and Corby Radio in Corporation Street.

Proceeds will go to The Charity Pot, which raises money for a pot of funds that can be used to help several well-known charities and local charities.

The winners will be announced on Friday, January 27, during the Big Drive Home Show on Corby Radio.

For more information about The Charity Pot, click here