“I just want to beat my nan!”: Grandson set for family battle in Burton Latimer by-election

A former councillor of more than 30 years faces tough competition in a Burton Latimer by-election - as she prepares to stand against her grandson.

Jenny Davies, 74, and Michael Davies, 22, will go head-to-head as four candidates bid for two vacant seats on the town council on September 15.

The pair may share the same blood but their political views differ, with Jenny standing for the Liberal Democrats and Michael representing Labour.

Jenny has previously been deputy leader of Luton Borough Council but despite her wealth of experience, she says she won’t take her grandson lightly.

She said: “Our family have always had political arguments, it’s kind of a family tradition.

“I’m very proud of him, he knows what his views are and stands by them and I respect that.

“I see myself in him and I’m certainly not in for an easy ride.

“I don’t think the rest of the family have decided who to vote for but I shall have a word.”

Michael has lived in the town for 14 years and is preparing for his first election battle.

He says he won’t let his nan’s experience faze him - and he is dying to beat her.

He said: “I’ve got no problems standing against my nan, even if it is a bit odd.

“I’ve not done much in politics before but I work for a trade union which has exposed me to a lot.

“I think the council needs young faces and it’s so important that our views are represented.

“I’m a fairly confident person and there’s four people going for two seats, so I’d like to think I stand a good chance.

“In an ideal world we’ll both get elected, but if not I just want to beat my nan!”

Burton Latimer Town Council is currently made up of seven Independents, two Conservatives and one UKIP councillor.

The pair will stand against independent candidates Mark Brereton and Wiktoria Gwiazda.