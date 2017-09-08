Hundreds sign petitions against plans for all-weather pitch in Wellingborough

Hundreds of people have put their names to two petitions against plans for an all-weather football pitch in Wellingborough.

Wellingborough Council wants to build the flood-lit pitch with third generation ‘3G’ artificial grass at Redwell Leisure Centre in Barnwell Road.

If the plans are approved, it will be located in place of one of the existing natural turf pitches and the synthetic surface will allow all year round play.

It will also include 4.5 metre high ball stop perimeter fencing and floodlighting subject to strict conditions to minimise light pollution to neighbouring properties.

However, an online petition launched against the plans has attracted more than 400 signatures and a door-to-door petition around the area local to Redwell Sports Field is ongoing and has resulted in more than 600 signatures.

The online petition states: “To the councillors of Wellingborough Council, we the undersigned strongly object to the building of a 3G sports pitch on Redwell Field.

“The location is wrong.

“Our field is for recreation, dog walking, wildlife, free football and cricket, running and other sports.

“It is a place where families relax in a quiet pleasant residential area.

“The planned 3G sports pitch will be too expensive for residents to use and will mean that our children have nowhere to play.

“The residents will suffer noise, traffic, light pollution and other inconvenience.

“The pitch will spoil the character of the area.

“Please reject the planning application.

“Please do not spoil our park.”

The residents behind the petitions have met with Wellingborough MP Peter Bone to raise their concerns.

They have also invited him to a picnic on the sports field on Saturday which is taking place from 2pm to 5pm to demonstrate how valuable the space is to the local community.

For more details about the residents’ objections to the proposed pitch, search for @redwelllc on Facebook.

