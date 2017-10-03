Hundreds of services held since Wellingborough crematorium first opened

Hundreds of services have taken place at Wellingborough’s crematorium since it opened a year ago.

Nene Valley Crematorium opened on land between Millers Park and Great Doddington this time last year and since then, 700 services have been held there.

The crematorium is operated by Wellingborough Bereavement Services on behalf of the council and a new plaque was unveiled at the site by Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell on September 19.

This was followed by an open day held on Saturday to let people look around its facilities and find out more about the services it offers.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, said: “The crematorium is our first venture into a wholly owned subsidiary business model and we are delighted that it has been so successful in its first year of operation.

“We are providing an essential service for residents of the borough, who no longer have to travel to crematoriums in other towns to say goodbye to loved ones.”

Cllr Griffiths added that work is now getting under way on landscaping and the memorial garden.

The crematorium was paid for out of the council’s capital budget, which is money in the bank saved for large projects that benefit the community.

Capital funds can’t be used by law for the running of day-to-day services, but any income generated from capital projects can help fund related services.

The crematorium has a chapel with 120 seats and a car park with 98 spaces.

There is a waiting room and washing facilities, as well as screens so people can watch the service even if space is limited in the main chapel.

The site also allows room for expansion in the future if it is deemed that an extra crematorium and a second chapel are needed.

Plans for a crematorium for the borough were first discussed back in 2011 and planning permission was granted in January 2015.