Hundreds of Corby children to try to beat school duathlon record

Almost 1,000 Corby schoolchildren will take to the track next week to try to beat a school duathlon record.

The children will see how far they can travel in one day by running and cycling, as they take part in a new ‘City Duathlon Distance Challenge’ event, organised by The Triathlon Trust.

The indoor event, which is free, will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at Lodge Park Sports Centre.

Schoolchildren in Years 3 to 8 will take part in a two-minute run, two-minute cycle, two-minute rest circuit for 20 minutes set to a high energy soundtrack.

Mike Jubb, CEO at The Triathlon Trust, said: “We are looking forward to bringing our exciting bike-run challenge event to Corby.

“More than 850 children will be attending Lodge Park Sports Centre on May 17 and we can’t wait to see them having fun getting active.”

All schoolchildren taking part will contribute to their city or town’s total distance travelled in one day.

Each school will also be informed of their distance as the bikes are fitted with trip computers and the number of laps completed on the run course will be recorded.

This is the first year that the ‘City Duathlon Distance Challenge’ is being run, although similar events were held last year.

The record for the furthest distance collectively travelled in one day is held by schoolchildren from Cambridge, who travelled a total of 3,250km.

The Triathlon Trust provides all the equipment required for children to take part.

Their static bikes are mounted on turbo trainers which are suitable for children who can or cannot ride a bike, and because the bikes are static helmets are not required.

The event is also suitable for those with physical disabilities or special educational needs, and there is a static hand crank available for any children who are unable to use a bike.

The Triathlon Trust has previously delivered the Tata Kids of Steel mini-triathlon.