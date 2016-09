Hundreds of bottles of vodka were stolen from a lorry on the A43 just outside Kettering as the driver slept.

The theft happened in the early hours of Monday, September 5, while the lorry was parked in a layby to the north of Kettering.

On waking at about 2am, the driver noticed the side curtain had been slashed and his load – several hundred bottles of vodka – had been stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.