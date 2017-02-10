These plans reveal how the new Costa drive-thru at Rushden Lakes will look.

The design has been revealed as the coffee chain applies for consent to have various advertising at the branch set to open at the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme just off the A45 at Rushden.

The new Costa will be a drive-thru

It is applying for numerous pieces of advertising carrying its well-known red and white branding.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The application seeks consent for a package of advertisements to accompany the drive-thru unit, to be occupied by Costa, which was approved at Rushden Lakes as part of the hybrid application submitted in 2012.”

In summarising the application, the documents say: “Rushden Lakes will be inherently retail in character, with the nearest residential property to the application site being located approximately 400m to the south.

“As well as advertising the Costa brand and the range of products available, the proposed advertisements have an important role in ensuring customer safety and allowing safe navigation through the site.

Work is progressing on the new Costa drive-thru at Rushden Lakes

“The quantum of advertisements is typical of Costa drive-thrus nationally and is particularly important in this case in light of the less commonly used drive-thru building design.

“The quantum and design of the proposed advertisements is appropriate to the site’s context as part of a significant out-of-town retail development.

“The proposed advertisements will pose no harm to either public or highways safety.”

Costa is just one of numerous well-known brands to sign up for Rushden Lakes, with other big names including Marks & Spencer, House of Fraser, Primark, H&M and River island.

The first phase of the major retail and leisure scheme is due to open in July, with revised plans for the second phase of the scheme being approved earlier this week.

East Northants Council will consider the application by Costa.