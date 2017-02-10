How takeaways in East Northamptonshire rate for food hygiene

With the weekend nearly here, a takeaway on the sofa in front of the TV might be on the agenda.

All eateries are given a rating from zero to five based on the hygiene in their premises, five being the best.

We run down the ratings for takeaways and sandwich shops in East Northamptonshire, according to data held by the Food Standards Agency.

Look out for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough ratings in the coming weeks.

VERY GOOD: 5

Barnwell Pizza And Grill, Unit 32A Barnwell Workshops, Armston Road, Barnwell

Bens Chippy, 4 Oundle Road, Thrapston

Blue Corner Cafe, 130 - 132 High Street, Rushden

Champion Pizza, 62 Grove Street, Raunds

Copperfields, 129 High Street, Rushden

Curry Express, 77-79 Brook Street, Raunds

Domino’s Pizza, 3 High Street South, Rushden

Eastern Spices, Unit 1, 23 West Street, Oundle

Favourite Chicken & Ribs, 50A High Street, Irthlingborough

Flames Grill, 3 Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers

Georgia’s Fish Bar, 4 Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers

Golden Harvest, 3 High Street, Irthlingborough

Golden Phoenix, 5A High Street, Higham Ferrers

Golden Sunrise, 175 Grangeway, Rushden

Greg’s Fish & Chip Shop, 35 High Street, Woodford

Imperial Chef, 25 High Street, Thrapston

Imperial Garden, 38 High Street South, Rushden

Irthlingborough Kebab & Pizza, 5A Station Road, Irthlingborough

Jumbo Chinese Take Away, 6 Finedon Road, Irthlingborough

King Kebabs, Unit 14 Elliotts Yard, Park Street, Kings Cliffe

Lantern, 23 New Road, Oundle

Masala Hut, 3 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Ocean Blue, 2 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Pizza 2 Go, 1 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Pizza Fest, Mobile Food Unit 1 Newbrook Farm, Titchmarsh

Pizza Plus, 91 High Street South, Rushden

Raunds Cottage, The Cottage, 11 High Street, Raunds

Raunds Fishbar, 2 Hill Street, Raunds

Red Cafe Fish N Chips, 6 Higham Road, Rushden

Rushden Kebab House, 138 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Shek Wu, 140 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Shukriya Tandoori Takeaway, 33 High Street, Irthlingborough - new rating to be published soon

Spice Of Life, 169 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Spot On, 71 High Street, Irthlingborough

Subway, 172 Washbrook Road, Rushden

Ta Bros Fish Bar, 177 Grangeway, Rushden

Tandoori Takeaway, 14 Market Square, Higham Ferrers

Taste Of Spice, 7 High Street, Raunds

The Blue Marlin, 10 Market Place, Oundle

The Cod House, Rear Of 80 Irchester Road, Rushden

USA Fried Chicken, 136 High Street, Rushden

GOOD: 4

Dragon City, 107 High Street South, Rushden

Blue Sky Takeaway, 6 Blackfriars, Rushden

Grand D Ltd, King Tools Norris Way, Rushden

Happy Garden, 21 Brook Street, Raunds

New Hing Lun, 69 High Street, Irthlingborough

New Yangtze River Takeaway, 84 West Street, Oundle

Spot On Takeaway, 64A High Street, Thrapston

The Golden Rings, 18 High Street, Thrapston

V & V Chinese, 7 Church Street, Stanwick

Vince Fish Bar, 122 High Street, Irthlingborough

Welcome Precious, 80 Moor Road, Rushden

GENERALLY SATISFACTORY: 3

Delhi Hut, 24 Church Street, Ringstead

Evergreen Fish & Chips, Hayden Road, Rushden

Kebab Express, 56A High Street, Rushden

New China Town, 178 Wellingborough Road, Rushden

IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY: 2

Higham Fish And Chips, 82 High Street, Higham Ferrers

Kevin’s Fish Bar, 23 High Street, Raunds

Luvly Jubbly, 80 High Street, Rushden

Surma Indian Takeaway, 3 Eastwood Road, Oundle

An East Northants Council spokesman said: “The FHRS is an excellent tool that customers of food businesses can use to assess the food hygiene standards in a particular food business.

“The website, which is also available via smartphones, provides the rating information even if the business refuses to publically display the window sticker.

“Whilst the FHRS rating is no guarantee of the quality of the food available, customers can use the FHRS as a guide to help them choose the safer and higher quality food businesses.

“If any food business wishes to improve the standards offered in their premises, they should contact the Food Team at ENC who are happy to work with them.”