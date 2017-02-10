How takeaways in East Northamptonshire rate for food hygiene

With the weekend nearly here, a takeaway on the sofa in front of the TV might be on the agenda.
All eateries are given a rating from zero to five based on the hygiene in their premises, five being the best.
We run down the ratings for takeaways and sandwich shops in East Northamptonshire, according to data held by the Food Standards Agency.
Look out for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough ratings in the coming weeks.
VERY GOOD: 5
Barnwell Pizza And Grill, Unit 32A Barnwell Workshops, Armston Road, Barnwell
Bens Chippy, 4 Oundle Road, Thrapston
Blue Corner Cafe, 130 - 132 High Street, Rushden
Champion Pizza, 62 Grove Street, Raunds
Copperfields, 129 High Street, Rushden
Curry Express, 77-79 Brook Street, Raunds
Domino’s Pizza, 3 High Street South, Rushden
Eastern Spices, Unit 1, 23 West Street, Oundle
Favourite Chicken & Ribs, 50A High Street, Irthlingborough
Flames Grill, 3 Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers
Georgia’s Fish Bar, 4 Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers
Golden Harvest, 3 High Street, Irthlingborough
Golden Phoenix, 5A High Street, Higham Ferrers
Golden Sunrise, 175 Grangeway, Rushden
Greg’s Fish & Chip Shop, 35 High Street, Woodford
Imperial Chef, 25 High Street, Thrapston
Imperial Garden, 38 High Street South, Rushden
Irthlingborough Kebab & Pizza, 5A Station Road, Irthlingborough
Jumbo Chinese Take Away, 6 Finedon Road, Irthlingborough
King Kebabs, Unit 14 Elliotts Yard, Park Street, Kings Cliffe
Lantern, 23 New Road, Oundle
Masala Hut, 3 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
Ocean Blue, 2 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
Pizza 2 Go, 1 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
Pizza Fest, Mobile Food Unit 1 Newbrook Farm, Titchmarsh
Pizza Plus, 91 High Street South, Rushden
Raunds Cottage, The Cottage, 11 High Street, Raunds
Raunds Fishbar, 2 Hill Street, Raunds
Red Cafe Fish N Chips, 6 Higham Road, Rushden
Rushden Kebab House, 138 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
Shek Wu, 140 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
Shukriya Tandoori Takeaway, 33 High Street, Irthlingborough - new rating to be published soon
Spice Of Life, 169 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
Spot On, 71 High Street, Irthlingborough
Subway, 172 Washbrook Road, Rushden
Ta Bros Fish Bar, 177 Grangeway, Rushden
Tandoori Takeaway, 14 Market Square, Higham Ferrers
Taste Of Spice, 7 High Street, Raunds
The Blue Marlin, 10 Market Place, Oundle
The Cod House, Rear Of 80 Irchester Road, Rushden
USA Fried Chicken, 136 High Street, Rushden
GOOD: 4
Dragon City, 107 High Street South, Rushden
Blue Sky Takeaway, 6 Blackfriars, Rushden
Grand D Ltd, King Tools Norris Way, Rushden
Happy Garden, 21 Brook Street, Raunds
New Hing Lun, 69 High Street, Irthlingborough
New Yangtze River Takeaway, 84 West Street, Oundle
Spot On Takeaway, 64A High Street, Thrapston
The Golden Rings, 18 High Street, Thrapston
V & V Chinese, 7 Church Street, Stanwick
Vince Fish Bar, 122 High Street, Irthlingborough
Welcome Precious, 80 Moor Road, Rushden
GENERALLY SATISFACTORY: 3
Delhi Hut, 24 Church Street, Ringstead
Evergreen Fish & Chips, Hayden Road, Rushden
Kebab Express, 56A High Street, Rushden
New China Town, 178 Wellingborough Road, Rushden
IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY: 2
Higham Fish And Chips, 82 High Street, Higham Ferrers
Kevin’s Fish Bar, 23 High Street, Raunds
Luvly Jubbly, 80 High Street, Rushden
Surma Indian Takeaway, 3 Eastwood Road, Oundle
An East Northants Council spokesman said: “The FHRS is an excellent tool that customers of food businesses can use to assess the food hygiene standards in a particular food business.
“The website, which is also available via smartphones, provides the rating information even if the business refuses to publically display the window sticker.
“Whilst the FHRS rating is no guarantee of the quality of the food available, customers can use the FHRS as a guide to help them choose the safer and higher quality food businesses.
“If any food business wishes to improve the standards offered in their premises, they should contact the Food Team at ENC who are happy to work with them.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.