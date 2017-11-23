How much did MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough claim in expenses?

MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone is still the UK’s cheapest Parliamentarian when it comes to expenses.

The Tory MP - who recently spoke of his anger after having a £17,000 ‘debt’ written off - claimed just £6,101.24 in 2016/17.

The data, released by expenses watchdog IPSA, shows the backbencher only claimed for train travel to and from London and for using the underground.

He also claimed just under £934 in office costs, such as telephone usage.

The highest-claiming MP in the north of the county was Conservative MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone.

His total expenses for 2016/17 amounted to £183,509.67.

His staff payroll - including wife Jennie who is his executive secretary - totalled just more than £138,000.

Mr Bone had the smallest individual claim from any MP in the north of the county, claiming for a volunteer’s drink worth 75p.

He claimed for £241.72 under the security category, including keys worth £10 and a £3 padlock.

Other office costs he claimed for included a new phone screen worth £119, a £34.99 dictaphone and a work phone charger for £15.

New filing cabinets costing £695.94 were also claimed for under expenses.

He did, however, give back £353.80 which he earned by sub-letting his High Street office.

MP for Corby Tom Pursglove claimed £151,974.87 for 2016/17.

The young Tory, who fought off Labour’s Beth Miller in the June snap election, has a staff payroll cost of just more than £123,000.

He claimed £683.40 for a carpet in his constituency office, as well as £86.80 for it to be fitted.

Re-painting his office cost £534, which is also in his expenses.

Accommodation for Mr Pursglove cost just under £20,000, with about £3,000 claimed for travel.

The total claimed for stationery supplies was £2,641.21.

The most ‘expensive’ politician was Jamie Reed, the former Labour MP for Copeland who quit in a feud over Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

He ran up a bill of just shy of £250,000, but much of the cost was down to winding up his office when he left Parliament.