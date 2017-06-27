How many people still watch black and white TV in Corby and Kettering?

It may seem like an alien concept to most of us, but there are still people in our area watching TV in black and white.

This Saturday (July 1) marks 50 years since the BBC first aired colour television but there are still 8,000 people nationally who still have a black and white TV licence.

Of the 8,000, eight are in Kettering and seven in Corby.

Figures for East Northants and Wellingborough have not been provided.

Mark Whitehouse, TV Licensing spokesman for the East Midlands, said: “It is striking that in an era of HD TV and spectacular true-to-life pictures, there are still more than 8,000 viewers content to watch spectacular programmes like The Night Manager and Planet Earth in monochrome.

“Whether you watch in black and white on a 50-year-old TV set or in colour on a tablet, you need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch or record programmes as they are broadcast.

“You also need to be covered by a TV Licence to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device.”

The area with the most black and white TV licences is, unsurprisingly, London with 1,596.

There are 377 monochrome viewers in Birmingham and 276 in Manchester.

A colour TV licence costs £147 with black and white licences costing £49.50.