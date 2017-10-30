Houses built in just six weeks in Corby

An innovative new construction technique being used in Corby has seen houses built in just six weeks.

The modular construction method of building used at the 48-home Little Colliers development has reduced the traditional build time by more than half, supporting the growing demand for affordable homes in the area, according to construction company Lagan Homes.

Shortages has seen local house prices rise exponentially with Northamptonshire and Corby recording some of the highest property price growth anywhere in the country with a rise of nearly six per cent in the past 12 months.

Modular construction manufactures structures in a controlled factory environment, facilitating improved health and safety standards and reduced waste with sections sent to site in parts to be assembled.

Corby Council, Milton Keynes Council and local housing associations have visited the site to explore the technique and assess how it can help meet the growing demand for social housing and affordable homes in the local area.

Situated along the Uppingham Road on the edge of Great Oakley, just three miles from the centre of Corby, the project supported 100 local trade jobs.

Managing director of Lagan Homes John Lagan said: “Our construction approach within the Little Collier development has used cutting edge technology to accelerate construction and increase productivity while not compromising on the quality of build.

“We can see first-hand the contribution off-site modular construction has been able to make which takes construction ‘off-site’ expediting the build process and helping us to deliver quality homes in an extra efficient way.”

According to modular construction company FastHouse, which delivered the offsite technology on behalf of Lagan Homes, the technique cuts completion times by an average of 70 per cent and eases the need for skilled labour on site.

Managing director of FastHouse Stephen Bell said: “Traditional construction methods have changed very little over the decades due to the conservative nature of the industry.

“Even the use of traditional timber frame construction in England only accounts for 33 per cent of new build homes compared to 75 per cent in Scotland.

“Our first project for Lagan Homes in England has resulted in a fully completed house within six weeks and off-site manufacturing can play an integral role in meeting the growing demand for homes across Northamptonshire and throughout the UK.”