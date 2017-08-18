House of Fraser prepares to open its doors to shoppers at Rushden Lakes

Shoppers will be able to get their first look around the new House of Fraser store when it opens at Rushden Lakes on Thursday (August 24).

The new department store will be House of Fraser’s first green retail space certified to the BREEAM sustainable building standard.

The living wall and bird installation inside the new store

BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment scheme for buildings.

From building design to operation, the store has strong environmental credentials regarding energy and climate change, resource, water and waste reduction, use of low impact materials and biodiversity protection.

Every aspect of the new department store has been designed to be sensitive to the local setting.

The store architecture and interior is designed to connect with the beautiful natural setting and includes the following unique features:

Part of the bird installation

- Living wall: Designed by the Green Infrastructure Consultancy, the living wall is six metres wide and eight metres tall spanning over two floors positioned in the main escalator atrium under natural light from roof skylights. It is home to more than 2,000 indoor plants including species such as the familiar Philodendron and more unusual plants like Chinese Evergreen. As well as the natural aesthetic, the living wall brings air quality and well-being benefits.

- Bird art installation: In the central atrium above the living wall, an art installation featuring the local bird species has been designed by RSPB award winning artist Cecilia Smith. The installation is made from 100 per cent recycled wire sourced from scrap yards - this upcycling is a trademark of Cecilia Smith’s artwork.

- Wallpaper and fittings: Designed in conjunction with The Wildlife Trust, House of Fraser has installed a bespoke wallpaper design which features birds found in the local vicinity.

Dr Dorothy Maxwell, head of sustainability at House of Fraser, said: “We’re proud to be opening our first green store in such a beautiful natural setting.

“Working with our local partners The Wildlife Trust we aim to protect and share this experience with our customers and employees.”

In addition to opening a department store that has been designed to be sympathetic to the local environment, House of Fraser is a department store which is known for its strong brand offering.

The new beauty hall will boast luxury beauty brands including MAC, Chanel, Urban Decay, Nars, Dior and Bobbi Brown, to name but a few.

The department will also showcase House of Fraser’s Beauty Spotlight brands; a revolutionary in-store beauty concept aiming to shine a light on the most innovative and ground-breaking beauty products on the market.

House of Fraser’s womenswear department will be a plethora of fashion brands including the newly launched exclusive brand Issa, Biba, Whistles, Coast and French Connection as well as lifestyle brands Barbour, Mint Velvet, Tommy Hilfiger, Joules and many more.

The department store’s extensive menswear floor will offer premium brands including Diesel, Levi’s, Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Label Lab and Tommy Hilfiger.

The store’s homeware floor will offer luggage including Samsonite, dining, bed and bath shop, home fragrance and kitchen appliances.

Childrenswear will also be a prominent department within the store and will include world renowned toy shop Hamleys as well as clothing brands Ralph Lauren, Barbour, Jigsaw, Converse, Howick Boy and Calvin Klein.

Eden, the restaurant and Champagne bar with views overlooking the lakes, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Caffè Nero known for its premium award winning Italian coffee will be located on the ground floor.

House of Fraser officially opens its doors at 10am on Thursday (August 24).

From Thursday to Sunday (August 27) House of Fraser will be offering ice-cream by Pan N Ice and candy floss.

There will be gifts with purchases on selected brands and departments as well beauty demonstrations and activity on the cosmetics department.