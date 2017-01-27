Hot lunches now being served at Wellingborough pre-school thanks to Tesco

A supermarket chain is showing ‘every little helps’ by providing all the necessities for a hot meal at lunchtime at this pre-school.

Tesco has been supporting the Victoria Centre since last autumn and this is the latest in a series of donations to help the centre carry out the work it provides in the Wellingborough community.

The pre-school at the Victoria Centre

The supermarket chain has provided all the cooking and serving items required, as well as the food each week from their stores across Wellingborough.

Tracey Boswell, community champion from the Tesco Superstore at Victoria Park, visited the centre this week to see how the meals were being received by their young recipients.

She said: “It was a real pleasure to meet all the staff and pre-school children at the Victoria Centre and to see how much the children were enjoying their hot lunch.

“We have funded all the equipment, a cook and food for the next few months to get the new service up and running.”

Victoria Centre manager Katrina Cook said; “After only a week, staff have seen a dramatic change in the children’s social development as a result of having a hot meal provided at lunchtime.

“Tesco has enabled us to not only prepare and serve lunches to the children using age appropriate utensils but have made weekly deliveries of the food we need to ensure the children get a healthy, hot lunch.”

Since opening in 1979, the Victoria Centre has served all sections of Wellingborough’s diverse population and offers facilities and groups for older people, young people, minority ethnic groups and arts groups.

Anyone wanting more information about the services offered by the centre or who would like to support any of the community activities it carries out can contact Katrina Cook on 01933 277400.