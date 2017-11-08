Host of activities in Kettering for Alcohol Awareness Week

Kettering Council has joined forces with local organisations to organise a range of activities to promote Alcohol Awareness Week, which runs from November 13 to November 18.

The council, Hope UK and Alcoholics Anonymous will be offering help and support to the public in the Newlands Centre on November 14 and 16 from 10am to 1pm.

They will be sharing facts, challenges, advice and information about alcohol as well as offering free tasters of alcohol-free drinks.

The public have also been invited to join a health walk on November 15, starting outside the Corn Market Hall at 12.30pm (lasting between 30 and 60 minutes) and finishing with alcohol-free drinks and information and advice.

During the week, the organisations will be raising awareness about the harm caused by drinking alcohol on a daily basis, with the events supported by the Co-Operative who have provided essential funding.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “If you are concerned about your drinking, or that of a family member or friend, please take this opportunity to find out about the help and support which is available from organisations in Kettering.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “Alcohol misuse has a real impact on the lives of all those suffering as well as their friends and family.

“We want those who may be suffering this Christmas to know that they are not alone, and there are many support services available in Kettering.”