Hospice’s popular Santa Saunter returns to Wicksteed Park

A sea of red-clad runners will be winding their way around Wicksteed Park to help raise money for Cransley Hospice.

The hospice’s popular Santa Saunter takes place on Sunday, December 10,

Hundreds of people clad in Santa suits walking 3km around the park.

Shelley Green, Cransley Hospice’s events and community manager said: “Get into the festive spirit with our Santa Saunter, a fun morning out with your family, friends or work colleagues and new for 2017 - a free elf trail for our younger Santas!”

The event, which is this year sponsored by The Furniture Centre, is a family event which is open to all ages and abilities; pushchairs and dogs on leads are welcome.

Shelley added: “There will even be a prize for the best-dressed dog. As well as the walk itself, there will be festive activities including an elf trail for children to spot the elves along the route, a Christmas wishing tree and mince pies and refreshments will be available.”

Tickets for the festive event are £10 per adult, £5 per child including a free Santa suit and a medal for all who complete the walk.

Children three years of age and under go free.

To book your place, phone the fundraising office on 01536 452423 or visit www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/events.

Richard Smith, owner of The Furniture Centre, said: “We are really looking forward to this festive fundraiser and hope individuals, families and workmates will all sign up. It will be a great way to get into the festive spirit while helping such a worthwhile cause.”