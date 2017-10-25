Hopes high for Flying Scotsman visit to Kettering

The Flying Scotsman could be back on the rails in time for a journey through the county next month.

The engine is due to take on water at Kettering Station on Saturday, November 4, on its way from London to York.

The Flying Scotman at Nene Valley Railway. Picture by Glyn Dobbs

But last Wednesday while hauling the service between York and Peterborough, a driving axle box bearing was found to be running warm.

As a precautionary measure the Flying Scotsman underwent an engineering inspection at Nene Valley Railway.

Following this inspection, both driving axle boxes are now being remetalled.

A statement on the Flying Scotsman website said: “Unfortunately, it is not possible to complete these repairs in time for the next trip scheduled to run on Saturday, October 28, from London to Worcester.

“We apologise for any disappointment.

“Once the axle boxes are repaired, the Flying Scotsman will be back in fully operational condition and we expect the London to York service scheduled for November 4 to go ahead as planned.”