Honour for Wellingborough war veteran involved in D-Day landings

A war veteran has been presented with an honour given to those whose heroism and determination helped liberate France more than 70 years ago.

The French government has been awarding the Légion d’honneur to D-Day veterans from different countries for several years as a way of honouring and thanking those who fought and risked their lives to secure France’s liberation during the Second World War.

Mr Moore with family and friends after the presentation

Raymond Moore from Wellingborough was recently presented with the award by the mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Malcolm Waters.

Mr Moore, who turns 92 next week, enlisted to the forces at the age of 18 and served in the D-Day landings on Gold Beach in Normandy.

Mr Moore, who served in the 2nd Battalion (Infantry) Gloucestershire Regiment, then went to Belgium, Holland, India, Japan and Singapore.

Daughter Jeanette proudly watch as her father received his award earlier this month, and said: “I am very proud of him.

Mr Moore in his uniform with comrade Ken

“A lot of his mates were killed around him.

“One person was on the ground, put his head up and just lost his life.

“It was happening all around him and he said why am I still here?”

Cllr Waters presented the medal to Mr Moore in the council chamber on Thursday, August 11.

The presentation by Cllr Malcolm Waters

Also present were residents of the Redwell ward and representatives from Redwell Bowls Club after Cllr Waters invited them to the council offices that evening.

Jeanette said: “It is 70 odd years after the event, but he was pleased with the award and very happy for it to be presented to him.”

And she added: “We didn’t know about it, but there were police cadets there because the mayor thought it would be interesting for them to see my dad.

“People from the Royal British Legion were there too.

“My dad was a bit overwhelmed because he didn’t realise all those people were going to be there.”

A number of pictures were posted on the mayor’s Facebook page following the event.

The post said: “It was a lovely evening where we were able to talk with Raymond and his family and honour his achievement in a civic and fitting manner.

“Thank you to all who attended tonight and made it such a succesful evening.”

The presentation was followed by a reception for Raymond and his guests in the mayor’s parlour.