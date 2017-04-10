Hockey makes successful return to Corby

Corby Hockey Club say their first session in five years bodes well for a bright future for the sport in the town.

The club held a session at Corby Business Academy on March 30 having relaunched after five years of inactivity following an decline in membership.

Volunteers from the club have been working with development staff from England Hockey, Northamptonshire Sport and Corby Council to grow the junior section in order to develop young players for the long term of the future of the club before then turning their attentions to offering opportunities for adults too.

23 children attended the session, which started with some fun skill-based games to help introduce and improve on some basic techniques before finishing with some matches that allowed them to put these skills into action.

Sarah Ward, who has played an integral part in re-establishing the club through hours of volunteering work, said: “It’s great to see so many young people enjoying playing hockey.

“I’ve always loved playing the sport, but in recent years have had to do so in Market Harborough since Corby Hockey Club sadly folded.

“I hope that this session is the start of a bright future for the club and it will lead to the sport being available for people in Corby to enjoy for many years to come.”

The sessions have now been extended to include young people up to the age of 16.

They are running on Thursday evenings from 5.45pm to 6.30pm at Corby Business Academy.

The first two sessions are free and cost just £2 per week after that.

All equipment is provided by the club, so participants just need to wear suitable sports clothing and bring a drink.

Participants don’t need to book but for further information about contact Sarah Ward on 07887 500545.