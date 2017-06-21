History of Wellingborough market remembered on new display boards

Permanent display screens featuring market scenes from 1860 to the present day have been installed on Wellingborough market this week.

The scenes give a brief history of the market through the ages and include the old corn exchange on the Market Square pictured in 1902, the last ever cattle market in 1905, Gillit & Gillit Auctioneers in 1920 and fruit stalls in the 1970s.

One of the display boards

The display screens were commissioned by Wellingborough Council following discussions with market traders, and will act as a windbreak, along with providing extra security for the stalls which back onto Orient Way.

Cllr Graham Lawman, chairman of the market working party, said: “There have been some wonderful compliments from passers-by.

“An 83-year-old gentleman has spotted his wife; pictured at the fruit and veg stall in 1975.”

The screens are part of a market regeneration programme, which has included a new stall layout and the creation of a dedicated events space, which will be available for community groups and charities to use free of charge for non-revenue generating events.

Further improvements to the market will be seen later this year.